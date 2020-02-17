Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Costa Rica seizes five tons of cocaine bound for Holland in largest ever drug bust
Costa Rica seizes five tons of cocaine bound for Holland in largest ever drug bust

Costa Rica seizes five tons of cocaine bound for Holland in largest ever drug bust

Europe 2020-02-17, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

SAN JOSE – Police in Costa Rica seized more than 5 tons of cocaine bound for the Dutch port of Rotterdam in the country’s largest ever drugs bust, officials said.
The authorities on Saturday found the cocaine in Costa Rica’s Caribbean port of Limon, stashed inside a shipping container of decorative canopy plants bound for the Netherlands.
The anti-narcotics police discovered the drugs in 202 small bags and said the cocaine was produced in South America, though did not specify where.
The drugs had an estimated street value of about 126 million euro ($136 million) in Holland, Costa Rica’s Security Minister Michael Soto said late on Saturday.
“It’s a historic seizure,” Soto said in a statement. “It is a blow to the regional criminal structures.”
A Costa Rican man, who drove the shipment from north of the country to Limon port, was detained, authorities said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Parents protest as Pakistani students stuck in China under coronavirus lockdown

KARACHI, Pakistan – Around a hundred people called on Pakistan’s government to “bring... more»

Costa Rica seizes five tons of cocaine bound for Holland in largest ever drug bust

SAN JOSE – Police in Costa Rica seized more than 5 tons of cocaine bound for the Dutch port... more»

Israel hopes Germany, other ICC members will help stave off Palestinian investigation

JERUSALEM/THE HAGUE – Israel’s prime minister on Sunday hailed what he called efforts by... more»

German far-right ‘terror cell’ met on WhatsApp: report

The alleged members of the terror network arrested in Germany last week called themselves... more»

Italy’s Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte denied on Sunday he was looking to put together... more»

Pak-India relations: Important to ‘de-escalate, both militarily and verbally’, says UN chief

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Sunday emphasised the importance to... more»

India: Footage appears to show police attack on Jamia students

New video footage has emerged that appears to show police in India attacking students of Jamia... more»

Concerned Over J&K, Says UN Chief In Pak; India Rejects Mediation Offer

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected an offer of mediation from UN Secretary General Antonio... more»

Iran: Trump wrong if he thinks Tehran regime will collapse

MUNICH: Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump is receiving... more»

Austria’s Kurz criticizes EU’s incompetence

Austrian Chancellor Sebastion Kurz sharply criticized the Europen Union for its incompetence in... more»

Search

Back to Top