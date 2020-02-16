Prominent Pashtun activist gets bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A court in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday granted bail in a sedition case to prominent Pashtun rights activist, Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen, who had dared to challenge Pakistan’s powerful military establishment.

Pashteen, the chief of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), a Pashtun rights group, was arrested along with nine comrades from Peshawar last month. The PTM chief was then sent to prison on a 14-day judicial remand.

The government arrested Pashteen on charges of hate speech, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, condemning the creation of Pakistan, and advocating the annulment of its sovereignty.

Mohsin Dawar, senior PTM member and member of National Assembly, said Pashteen would be released from jail after legal formalities.

Pashteen, in his late 20s, and a small group of other young activists, who were repeatedly displaced by the Pakistan military’s war against Taliban in their tribal region of Waziristan bordering Afghanistan, founded the PTM in Dera Ismail Khan, located 300km south of Peshawar.

The PTM shot into prominence in 2017 when it championed the cause of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a young Pashtun model from Waziristan, who was killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi by a notorious Pakistani counterterrorism police officer.

The movement then expanded, demanding accountability from Pakistan’s army for alleged human rights abuses against Pashtuns committed during the war against Islamist extremists in the country’s northwest.

The military accuses the group of being funded by foreign intelligence services (a reference to India’s RAW and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security). The PTM, however, denies the charges and has requested the military to make its evidence of any such funding public.

PPP legislator shot dead: A woman legislator of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was shot dead in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Naushahro Feroze district of Sind on Saturday.

Police said Shahnaz Ansari, PPP member of Sind assembly, was gunned down by her nephew, Waqar Khokhar, in Ali Murad Khokhar village, where she went to attend the “chehlum” (a Shia rite) of her brother-in-law, Zahid Khokhar.

Police said Ansari sustained three gunshots and was taken to hospital in Nawabshah city where doctors declared her dead. The suspect and his accomplices successfully fled the crime scene, police said.