Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India issues statement in wake of Erdogan’s Pakistan visit
India issues statement in wake of Erdogan’s Pakistan visit

India issues statement in wake of Erdogan’s Pakistan visit

International 2020-02-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

India released a statement on Saturday following a recent official visit by the Turkish president to Pakistan.
In the statement, Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Raveesh Kumar urged Turkey to “not interfere” in what it said were India’s “internal affairs,” adding that it rejected “all references to Jammu and Kashmir” in a joint declaration between Ankara and Islamabad following the visit by Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad.
Meanwhile in Pakistan, Erdogan’s visit dominated the country’s media outlets.
Pakistan’s most popular Urdu-language newspaper, the Daily Jang highlighted the ongoing strategic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries, including their joint efforts to combat Islamophobia.
Dawn — the country’s oldest English-language daily — focused on the visit’s potential to transform Pakistan and Turkey’s brotherly relations into a dynamic economic partnership.
Jammu and Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.
Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – including two over Kashmir.
Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence or unification with neighboring Pakistan.
According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran: Trump wrong if he thinks Tehran regime will collapse

MUNICH: Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump is receiving... more»

Austria’s Kurz criticizes EU’s incompetence

Austrian Chancellor Sebastion Kurz sharply criticized the Europen Union for its incompetence in... more»

Prominent Pashtun activist gets bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A court in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday granted... more»

US, Europe clash over Washington’s global retreat

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday traded barbs with European leaders over diminishing... more»

Chinese tourist in France becomes first to die in Europe of coronavirus

SHANGHAI/PARIS – An 80-year-old Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus has died in... more»

Azad Kashmiri president: Malaysia fully backs Kashmiris

Malaysia is a key backer of Kashmiris, the president of Pakistani-administered Jammu and Kashmir... more»

India issues statement in wake of Erdogan’s Pakistan visit

India released a statement on Saturday following a recent official visit by the Turkish president... more»

EU officials push for bloc to enforce Libya arms embargo

BERLIN: European Union officials are seeking support from member states to have naval ships... more»

US blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses

WASHINGTON: The United States has imposed sanctions on Sri Lanka’s army chief, Lieutenant... more»

Erdogan Talks Kashmir in Pak Parliament, Compares Kashmiri ‘Struggle’ to Turkey’s Plight in WW1

Islamabad: Notwithstanding India’s objection, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on... more»

Search

Back to Top