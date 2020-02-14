Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks returns to the White House

Voice Of Vienna

International 2020-02-14
WASHINGTON: Hope Hicks, a former close advisor to Donald Trump who resigned almost two years ago, will return to the White House as the president’s re-election campaign heats up.
“She will be Counselor to the President and Senior Adviser, working for Jared Kushner’s office,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told AFP. Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, is a senior advisor and architect of the administration’s recently unveiled plan for the Middle East.
Hicks, 31, joined Trump’s 2016 presidential early on and rose to become the White House communications director.
While staying out of the media limelight Hicks wielded influence behind the scenes.
A former model who had worked for Ivanka Trump in New York, Hicks has always had the president’s ear. And she never criticized him in public.
The announcement of Hick’s resignation on March 1, 2018 came the day after her closed-door hearing before Congress in the probe on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race.
After leaving the White House, she joined the Fox group, which oversees the Fox News channel.

