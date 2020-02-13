Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan Air Force Plane Crashes During Routine Training Mission, Third In 2 Months

Pakistan Air Force Plane Crashes During Routine Training Mission, Third In 2 Months

Islamabad: An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PFA) crashed on Wednesday in northwestern part of the country during a routine training mission, the third such accident in less than two months.
The PAF spokesperson said in a statement that the jet was on a routine training mission when it crashed near Takht Bhai area of Mardan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. “The pilot ejected safely,” the statement read.
It said a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident. The statement did not identify the model of the aircraft.
It was the second PAF aircraft to crash in less than week. On February 7, a Mirage jet crashed during a routine operational training mission near Shorkot area in Punjab province.
The PAF suffers periodic accidents during training missions. On January 7, two Pakistan Air Force pilots were killed when their China-made trainer aircraft crashed in Punjab province.

