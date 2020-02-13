Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands, no injuries

AMSTERDAM – Two letter bombs exploded on Wednesday at two separate locations in the Netherlands but nobody was hurt in the incidents, which police blamed on an extortionist who had demanded payment in bitcoin.

Both explosions were minor, one at an ABN Amro bank (ABNd.AS) mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km (140 miles away) in a mail room of Japanese electronics group Ricoh (7752.T), police said. No arrests have been made.

“The police believe the most likely scenario is that the letter discovered on Wednesday was one of several letter bombs sent to locations across the country,” they said in a statement, referring to the Amsterdam incident.

An employee in the Amsterdam sorting office heard a hissing sound as they were about to open a letter, city police said. “The employee threw the letter away and there was a small explosion,” they said on Twitter.

“Payment of bitcoins is required in the extortion letter,” they added. Bitcoin is a digital currency whose payments can be difficult to trace.

ABN’s chief executive, Kees Van Dijkhuizen, said he had spoken to the employee who had handled the letter at the sorting center on the western outskirts of Amsterdam.