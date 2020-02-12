Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Palestinians’ Abbas, at U.N., says U.S. offers Palestinians ‘Swiss cheese’ state
Palestinians’ Abbas, at U.N., says U.S. offers Palestinians ‘Swiss cheese’ state

Palestinians’ Abbas, at U.N., says U.S. offers Palestinians ‘Swiss cheese’ state

International 2020-02-12, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, appearing before the United Nations Security Council, angrily rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday as a gift to Israel and unacceptable to Palestinians.
Waving a copy of a map that the U.S. plan envisions for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, Abbas said the state carved out for Palestinians looked like a fragmented “Swiss cheese.”
In a potential rebuke to the Trump plan, a draft U.N. Security Council resolution being circulated to council members by Tunisia and Indonesia would condemn an Israeli plan to annex its settlements in the West Bank.
If put to a vote, the text would face a certain U.S. veto but nonetheless reflected some members’ dim view of the peace plan that Trump rolled out two weeks ago with great fanfare.
Released on Jan. 28, Trump’s plan would recognize Israel’s authority over West Bank Jewish settlements and require Palestinians meet a difficult series of conditions for a state, with its capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem.
“This is the state that they will give us,” said Abbas. “It’s like a Swiss cheese, really. Who among you will accept a similar state and similar conditions?”
Speaking at an election rally in the Israeli town of Bat Yam, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the criticism and hinted at the possibility that Arab states might entertain the Trump plan even if Palestinians do not.
“This is not Swiss cheese. This is the best plan that exists for the Middle East – for the Middle East – and for the State of Israel and for the Palestinians, too,” he said, adding that the plan “recognizes reality and the rights of the people of Israel, both of which you constantly refuse to recognize.”
Abbas urged Trump to disavow the plan and seek a return to negotiations based on existing U.N. resolutions that call for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 border lines. He rejected traditional U.S. mediation in resolving the conflict and called for an international conference.
“The U.S. cannot be the sole mediator,” he said.
Suggesting violent protests could break out, Abbas said “the situation could implode at any moment. … We need hope. Please do not take this hope away from us.” He later said Palestinians would not “resort to terrorism.”
Although Trump’s stated aim was to end decades of conflict, his plan favored Israel, underlined by the Palestinians’ absence from his White House announcement with Netanyahu at his side.
While Arab League foreign ministers on Feb. 1 rejected the plan, three Gulf Arab states – Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – were represented at the White House announcement, suggesting that they may be prioritizing ties with the United States and a shared hostility toward Iran over traditional Arab alliances.
Abbas said the deal is not an international partnership but rather a proposal from one state supported by another state to be imposed on Palestinians.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused Abbas of being unrealistic and said peace was not possible while he remained in power.
A Feb. 5-8 poll conducted in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that 94% of Palestinians reject the plan, which Trump has called the “Deal of the Century.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Palestinians’ Abbas, at U.N., says U.S. offers Palestinians ‘Swiss cheese’ state

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, appearing before the United Nations Security Council, angrily... more»

Pakistan eyes to internationalise Kashmir issue during UN Secretary General visit

NEW DELHI: UN Secretary General António Guterres plans a trip to Pakistan on February 15 and... more»

OPINION – Saudis follow Iran’s 1994 somersault on Kashmir at OIC

Is Saudi Arabia playing with Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, in a similar way as Iran... more»

Austria blocking EU Libya sea patrols over migrants, diplomats say

BRUSSELS/ROME – Italy is prepared to consider a resumption of maritime patrols in the... more»

Merkel allies press for swift resolution of succession question

BERLIN – Senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives called on Tuesday for... more»

WHO brands coronavirus ‘public enemy number one’

GUANGZHOU, China/GENEVA – The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the... more»

Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani’s wake

Shortly after Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq,... more»

Afghanistan: Suicide attack in Kabul kills several

A suicide attack targeting a military academy killed at least six people in Kabul early on... more»

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah’s family challenges his detention in SC

SRINAGAR: The family of a former held Kashmir chief minister went to India’s supreme court on... more»

Coronavirus: Senior Chinese officials ‘removed’ as death toll hits 1,000

China has “removed” several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus... more»

Search

Back to Top