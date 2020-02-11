Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Omar Abdullah’s family challenges his detention in SC
Kashmir: Omar Abdullah’s family challenges his detention in SC

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah’s family challenges his detention in SC

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-02-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

SRINAGAR: The family of a former held Kashmir chief minister went to India’s supreme court on Monday in a bid to overturn his detention under a law allowing incarceration for up to two years without charge.

The case was launched as it was revealed that the police case against Omar Abdullah was mainly that he has used “dirty politics” while another former state leader held under the law was a “daddy’s girl”.

Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among hundreds of politicians and activists detained after the Indian government stripped held Kashmir’s autonomy in August last year. It imposed a tough security clampdown with internet and phones cut for months.

Last week authorities ordered the two held under the Public Safety Act, condemned by rights groups because those accused can be held for up to two years without appearing in court.

Abdullah’s sister, Sarah Abdullah Pilot, moved a Supreme Court petition against his detention which listed the reasons Abdullah was held.

He was accused of “resorting to his dirty politics” and “instigating and provoking general masses” against the Indian government.

The police dossier also said Abdullah’s influence was a threat because he was “able to convince the electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak militancy and poll boycotts.”

This news agency saw the dossier issued justifying Mufti’s extended detention. It calls her a “Daddy’s girl”, referring to her late father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, who was also a chief minister.

Mufti was “a hard headed and scheming person” whose action ranged from “speeches glorifying militants to creating fears among (the) majority population based on cheap politics.” Mufti, who had ruled in alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also accused of working with fighters.

The Indian government faced new criticism following the release of the dossier.

“Since when has being a ‘Daddy’s girl’ and encouraging people to vote become a crime against the nation?” wrote Priyanka Gandhi, a leader of the opposition Congress party, on Twitter.

Abdullah and Mufti are among scores of Kashmiris still held under the PSA, which had previously been mostly used against fighters opposed to Indian rule in held Kashmir.

Abdullah’s father, Farooq Abdullah, a member of the Indian parliament and former chief minister, is also held along with politicians, business leaders, lawyers and activists.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah’s family challenges his detention in SC

SRINAGAR: The family of a former held Kashmir chief minister went to India’s supreme court on... more»

Coronavirus: Senior Chinese officials ‘removed’ as death toll hits 1,000

China has “removed” several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus... more»

At least six die as storm Ciara rages across northern Europe

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Fierce winds and heavy rains claimed at least six lives across northern Europe... more»

Turkey strikes Syrian Army positions after ‘5 troops killed in shelling’

Five Turkish troops were killed in the shelling of an observation post in Syria’s Idlib... more»

Merkel successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to quit after vote debacle

Angela Merkel’s designated successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would quit her... more»

US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India

The United States on Monday announced clearing the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon... more»

13 migrants in Turkey’s east feared to have frozen to death

Turkish search and rescue teams have been dispatched to a remote zone near the Iranian border to... more»

Strike on Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front’s call draws good response in IOK

SRINAGAR: Occupied Kashmir was hit by a general strike on Sunday called by the Jammu Kashmir... more»

Coronavirus death toll tops 900 as China’s envoy to US dismisses ‘absolutely crazy’ bioweapon rumors

As the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak soared to over 900 people worldwide, the... more»

Neo-Nazis from across Europe rally in Budapest

Budapest, Hungary – While the rest of Europe commemorates 75 years of being freed from the... more»

Search

Back to Top