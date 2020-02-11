Afghanistan: Suicide attack in Kabul kills several

A suicide attack targeting a military academy killed at least six people in Kabul early on Tuesday, in what was the first major assault in the Afghan capital in months.

Along with the six (two civilians and four military personnel) killed, 12 other people, including five civilians, were wounded in the attack, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman.

The ministry of defence, however, said five people were killed in the attack that took place at the entrance gate of the Marshal Fahim Military Academy at around 7:00am (0230 GMT), Reuters News Agency reported.

“It was a big explosion that rocked our house. We also heard gunfire afterwards. Ambulances rushed to the area quickly,” resident Samiullah, who goes by one name, told AFP.

The academy, called “Sandhurst in the Sand,” in reference to the famous British school, has been attacked in the past. Last May, a suicide bomber killed six people there.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after nearly three months of relative calm in the capital.

The Taliban have refrained from attacking major urban centres in an effort to keep talks with the US on track, though violence in the provinces has continued, bringing frequent attacks on Afghan and US security forces.

The Trump administration has been engaging Taliban in talks as it seeks to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years of war.

The last major attack in the capital was in November 2019, when at least 12 people were killed by a minivan packed with explosives that targeted a foreign security company’s convoy during Kabul’s morning rush hour.

Four foreign nationals were among those wounded in the attack that targeted an SUV belonging to private Canadian security company GardaWorld in a crowded neighbourhood near the interior ministry.

The Taliban today control or hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan and are at their highest since the 2001 US invasion that toppled the armed group.__Al Jazeera