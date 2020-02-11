Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghanistan: Suicide attack in Kabul kills several
Afghanistan: Suicide attack in Kabul kills several

Afghanistan: Suicide attack in Kabul kills several

International 2020-02-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

A suicide attack targeting a military academy killed at least six people in Kabul early on Tuesday, in what was the first major assault in the Afghan capital in months.

Along with the six (two civilians and four military personnel) killed, 12 other people, including five civilians, were wounded in the attack, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman.

The ministry of defence, however, said five people were killed in the attack that took place at the entrance gate of the Marshal Fahim Military Academy at around 7:00am (0230 GMT), Reuters News Agency reported.

“It was a big explosion that rocked our house. We also heard gunfire afterwards. Ambulances rushed to the area quickly,” resident Samiullah, who goes by one name, told AFP.

The academy, called “Sandhurst in the Sand,” in reference to the famous British school, has been attacked in the past. Last May, a suicide bomber killed six people there.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after nearly three months of relative calm in the capital.

The Taliban have refrained from attacking major urban centres in an effort to keep talks with the US on track, though violence in the provinces has continued, bringing frequent attacks on Afghan and US security forces.

The Trump administration has been engaging Taliban in talks as it seeks to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years of war.

The last major attack in the capital was in November 2019, when at least 12 people were killed by a minivan packed with explosives that targeted a foreign security company’s convoy during Kabul’s morning rush hour.

Four foreign nationals were among those wounded in the attack that targeted an SUV belonging to private Canadian security company GardaWorld in a crowded neighbourhood near the interior ministry.

The Taliban today control or hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan and are at their highest since the 2001 US invasion that toppled the armed group.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghanistan: Suicide attack in Kabul kills several

A suicide attack targeting a military academy killed at least six people in Kabul early on... more»

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah’s family challenges his detention in SC

SRINAGAR: The family of a former held Kashmir chief minister went to India’s supreme court on... more»

Coronavirus: Senior Chinese officials ‘removed’ as death toll hits 1,000

China has “removed” several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus... more»

At least six die as storm Ciara rages across northern Europe

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Fierce winds and heavy rains claimed at least six lives across northern Europe... more»

Turkey strikes Syrian Army positions after ‘5 troops killed in shelling’

Five Turkish troops were killed in the shelling of an observation post in Syria’s Idlib... more»

Merkel successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to quit after vote debacle

Angela Merkel’s designated successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would quit her... more»

US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India

The United States on Monday announced clearing the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon... more»

13 migrants in Turkey’s east feared to have frozen to death

Turkish search and rescue teams have been dispatched to a remote zone near the Iranian border to... more»

Strike on Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front’s call draws good response in IOK

SRINAGAR: Occupied Kashmir was hit by a general strike on Sunday called by the Jammu Kashmir... more»

Coronavirus death toll tops 900 as China’s envoy to US dismisses ‘absolutely crazy’ bioweapon rumors

As the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak soared to over 900 people worldwide, the... more»

Search

Back to Top