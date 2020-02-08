Ex-TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped during anti-terror operation: sources

KARACHI: Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), escaped from the custody of security forces during an intelligence-based operation being carried out on information extracted from him, The Express Tribune learnt on Friday.

Sources privy to the development said that Ehsanulla voluntarily surrendered to the country’s intelligence agencies on February 5, 2017. However, he started sharing sensitive information even before his arrest, they added.

After initial interrogation, Ehsan, who was also the spokesperson for TTP’s Jamaatul Ahrar faction, recorded his confessional statement on April 26, 2017. He revealed details pertaining to his handlers and facilitators during interrogation.

Sources also revealed that the former TTP spokesperson condemned terrorist acts and extremist ideology during captivity.

He shared “extremely sensitive and important information” during the interrogation, which led security forces to break Jamaatul Ahrar’s national and international terror networks, they said. Several terrorists belonging to the proscribed outfit were also arrested as a result of intel provided by him, they added.

Ehsanullah was to be taken to book, but extracting information to take all ongoing anti-terrorism operations to their logical conclusion was necessary. “Some operations are still underway based on information shared by Ehsanullah,” said the sources, adding that during such an operation, he escaped from his captivity.

All terrorists and extremists, including Ehsanullah, would be taken to the task, said the sources.

Social media was abuzz with rumours of his escape with the grist for the rumours was provided by an audio clip purportedly from Ehsanullah which has been making the rounds since it first emerged on social media platforms earlier this week.

He is one of the main accused in the methodical killing of nearly 150 pupils and staff in a terrorist rampage at the Army Public School in Peshawar in Dec 2014. He had also claimed responsibility for countless terrorist attacks in the country.__Tribune.com