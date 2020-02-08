Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Ex-TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped during anti-terror operation: sources
Ex-TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped during anti-terror operation: sources

Ex-TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped during anti-terror operation: sources

International 2020-02-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KARACHI: Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), escaped from the custody of security forces during an intelligence-based operation being carried out on information extracted from him, The Express Tribune learnt on Friday.

Sources privy to the development said that Ehsanulla voluntarily surrendered to the country’s intelligence agencies on February 5, 2017. However, he started sharing sensitive information even before his arrest, they added.

After initial interrogation, Ehsan, who was also the spokesperson for TTP’s Jamaatul Ahrar faction, recorded his confessional statement on April 26, 2017. He revealed details pertaining to his handlers and facilitators during interrogation.

Sources also revealed that the former TTP spokesperson condemned terrorist acts and extremist ideology during captivity.

He shared “extremely sensitive and important information” during the interrogation, which led security forces to break Jamaatul Ahrar’s national and international terror networks, they said. Several terrorists belonging to the proscribed outfit were also arrested as a result of intel provided by him, they added.

Ehsanullah was to be taken to book, but extracting information to take all ongoing anti-terrorism operations to their logical conclusion was necessary. “Some operations are still underway based on information shared by Ehsanullah,” said the sources, adding that during such an operation, he escaped from his captivity.

All terrorists and extremists, including Ehsanullah, would be taken to the task, said the sources.

Social media was abuzz with rumours of his escape with the grist for the rumours was provided by an audio clip purportedly from Ehsanullah which has been making the rounds since it first emerged on social media platforms earlier this week.

He is one of the main accused in the methodical killing of nearly 150 pupils and staff in a terrorist rampage at the Army Public School in Peshawar in Dec 2014. He had also claimed responsibility for countless terrorist attacks in the country.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Top US Diplomat Briefs Lawmakers On Kashmir

WASHINGTON – A top American diplomat on Thursday held a classified briefing for the members of... more»

Ex-TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped during anti-terror operation: sources

KARACHI: Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP),... more»

Police ban Yellow Vests demonstration in Paris set for Saturday

French police on Friday banned an anti-government Yellow Vests’ demonstration planned for this... more»

‘Open borders!’: 200 migrants stuck at Serbia-Hungary border demand EU entry

About 200 hundred migrants, including children, gathered Thursday at Serbia’s border with... more»

Palestinian armed wing calls for attacks on Israel

GAZA: The armed wing of Gaza-based resistance faction Islamic Jihad called on Palestinians on Feb.... more»

Pakistan: NA adopts resolution demanding public hanging for child rapists

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly approved on Friday, with a huge majority, a resolution demanding... more»

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in a day as tensions heighten

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours has risen to at least... more»

About 500,000 EU citizens yet to apply for new UK immigration status after Brexit

An estimated 500,000 EU nationals in Britain have yet to apply for a new immigration status,... more»

German state governor steps down after winning election with far-right help

The new governor of an eastern German state has said he will step down after just one day in... more»

Renowned US Jewish Storyteller Brings Chelm to 21st Century Vienna

The klezmer music rises and the crowd grows quiet. The storyteller begins, “In the village of... more»

Search

Back to Top