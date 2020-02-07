Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief

The 34-year-old doctor who was detained by the Chinese police for sounding the alarm on a mysterious new SARS-like pneumonia spreading in a Wuhan hospital last December died of the disease on Thursday, triggering a wave of grief and anger on China’s social media. The news of his death was reported by state run-tabloid, Global Times.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at the Wuhan central hospital, leaves behind a wife pregnant with their second child: She is in ICU suffering from severe infection and receiving emergency treatment.

Li’s parents had contracted the disease but are said to be doing better.

Li died of complications resulting from the coronavirus infection on Thursday evening.

On December 30, Li chanced upon a test result of a patient who had been admitted to his hospital with a new, unidentified disease.

He shared the information on a private WeChat group with seven other friends, saying that from the results it looked like SARS, an epidemic of which killed hundreds in China in 2002-03 but was initially covered up by the government.

Li was a teenager then but clearly remembered the impact of the epidemic.

Li later said he only wanted to warn friends about the disease but his post went viral.

The young doctor and his friends were soon summoned by the Wuhan police for spreading rumours, harassed, detained and then forced to sign a confession.

After his release, he went back to the hospital to work and in the second week of January contracted the disease.

Li caught the disease while treating a patient with an eye problem but who was also down with the Coronavirus but didn’t know about it.

He was hospitalised on January 12 and in the following days, as his condition deteriorated, Li was admitted to the intensive care unit.

On February 1, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, the Supreme People’s Court criticised Li’s detention, saying it might have been a fortunate thing if the public had believed the ‘rumour’ then and started to wear masks and carry out sanitisation measures, and avoid the wild animal market (in Wuhan).

The death of Li triggered an outpouring of grief on China’s Twitter-like Weibo Thursday evening with netizens hailing him as a hero who sacrificed his life to treat the sick.

Within hours, the news of his death was number 1 on Weibo’s list of “hot topics” with more than 50 million having read it; at least 119000 threads of discussions were focussed on his life and death.

Many posted angry messages on Weibo.

“The damned are not dead. The least damned are dead,” wrote one user in Chinese.

"He didn't even receive an apology before death," wrote another.