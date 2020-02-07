Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US security contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan: official
US security contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan: official

US security contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan: official

International 2020-02-07, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

KABUL: A US security contractor has been kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan, an official confirmed Thursday, the latest instance of a foreigner being taken in the war-torn country where abductions are common.

An Afghan security official with knowledge of the incident told AFP the former US Navy member had been working in Afghanistan as a contractor when he was abducted last week in eastern Khost province.

There was no indication whether a militant group or a criminal organisation was behind the kidnapping, while the Taliban told AFP they had “no information” about the matter.

The incident comes after the Taliban in November handed two Western hostages over to US forces in southern Afghanistan, three years after they were abducted, in a swap for three high-ranking insurgent prisoners.

The US State Department said it was aware of reports of the kidnapping, but declined to comment further.

The exchange of American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks for the militants — including Anas Haqqani, brother to the Taliban´s deputy leader — was widely believed to be instrumental in kick-starting stalled talks between the two sides.

The Taliban later described the exchange as “a step forward in good-will and confidence-building measures that can aid the peace process”.

The kidnapping of Afghans and foreigners for ransom is common across Afghanistan where swathes of the country are infested with militant groups or criminal gangs.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

About 500,000 EU citizens yet to apply for new UK immigration status after Brexit

An estimated 500,000 EU nationals in Britain have yet to apply for a new immigration status,... more»

German state governor steps down after winning election with far-right help

The new governor of an eastern German state has said he will step down after just one day in... more»

Renowned US Jewish Storyteller Brings Chelm to 21st Century Vienna

The klezmer music rises and the crowd grows quiet. The storyteller begins, “In the village of... more»

Iraq protesters rally in Najaf after deadly clashes with Sadrists

Hundreds of anti-government protesters have taken to the streets of Iraq’s holy city of... more»

12 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

JERUSALEM: At least 12 Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in Western Jerusalem... more»

Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief

The 34-year-old doctor who was detained by the Chinese police for sounding the alarm on a... more»

US security contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan: official

KABUL: A US security contractor has been kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan, an official confirmed... more»

Saudi Arabia unwilling to back OIC ministers’ meeting on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: As the Senior Officials Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation starts in... more»

2 Militants, CRPF Personnel Killed In Gunfight On Srinagar Outskirts

SRINAGAR – Two militants and a CRPF personnel were killed in a gunfight in Lawaypora in the... more»

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into three

ISTANBUL: A plane carrying 177 people skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split... more»

Search

Back to Top