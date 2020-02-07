Renowned US Jewish Storyteller Brings Chelm to 21st Century Vienna

The klezmer music rises and the crowd grows quiet. The storyteller begins, “In the village of Chelm…” And everyone smiles.

It has been announced that American storyteller Mark Binder will be at Shakespeare & Co. presenting and signing copies of his latest book The Misadventures of Rabbi Kibbitz and Mrs Chaipul as part of his second world tour.

“It’s exciting to be taking these stories to Vienna, and bringing my storytelling to Europe for only the second time,” said Rhode Island based Mr. Binder, who will also be appearing a number of engagements in London and Copenhagen as part of the March tour. “Storytelling is more dynamic than reading from a book,” Mark Binder explained. “It is a multigenerational experience that transcends boundaries and bridges cultures. I can tell the same Chelm stories to adults and families and in Jewish, Catholic, Protestant and Secular organizations and schools.”

In addition to being a full-time professional touring storyteller, Mark Binder is the author of more than two dozen books and audio books. He was nominated for a 2019 Audie Audiobook Award for his dark epic ‘Loki Ragnarok’ and, his collection, ‘A Hanukkah Present’, was the finalist for the National Jewish Book Award for Family Literature. Where Loki Ragnarok was dark, The Misadventures… is bright.

“In literature, Chelm is a village of fools,” Mark Binder explained. “But in my book, the characters are very real. Yes, they are often foolish, but mostly they are misunderstood. They are also universal, so you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the tale.”

In “The Lethal Latkes” Rabbi Kibbitz tries to get his new wife, Mrs. Chaipul, (she kept her name, which is another story in the book) to stop making her horrible recipe. The rabbi tells his congregation, “There is nothing that a husband and wife should not be able to talk about.” He is, of course, wrong. The Misadventures of Rabbi Kibbitz and Mrs Chaipul is written for adults, yet much of it can be read aloud or share with children. “Chelm is a wonderful place to escape from 21st Century anxieties,” Binder explained. “When the narrative begins, everything vanishes. We are all together and there is nothing but story.”

The Misadventures of Rabbi Kibbitz and Mrs Chaipul is available in print, ebook and audiobook.

Mark Binder will be presenting Misadventures in Chelm (& Other Stories) at Shakespeare & Co, Sterngasse 2, 1010 Vienna at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, 4th March. The event is free and open to the public.