About 500,000 EU citizens yet to apply for new UK immigration status after Brexit

An estimated 500,000 EU nationals in Britain have yet to apply for a new immigration status, which most will need to remain in the country after Brexit.

The government is introducing the biggest shake-up of Britain’s border controls in decades, ending the priority given to EU migrants over those from other countries after leaving the bloc last week, Reuters said.

About 3 million EU citizens and their family members have applied for “settled status,” a form of permission from the government to remain in Britain. The scheme was launched nationally in March last year.

Interior minister Priti Patel said she was pleased with the response and urged EU members to put the same effort into guaranteeing the status of British nationals living in their countries beyond Brexit.__RT.com