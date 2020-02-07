Voice Of Vienna

12 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

JERUSALEM: At least 12 Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in Western Jerusalem on Feb. 6 morning, Israeli army said.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces said a “Palestinian” rammed his car into a group of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem.

“The attack injured 12 soldiers, one of whom is in serious condition,” the statement said, adding that the perpetrator would be rounded up.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The attack comes amid tensions in the disputed territory after U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a “peace plan” to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, one of the world’s longest-running disputes.

The “Deal of the Century” refers to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

The plan drew widespread criticism from the Arab world, and was rejected by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It urged “all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the U.S. administration in implementing it in any form.”

The leaders of the Muslim bloc have reiterated the need for a just and comprehensive solution that protects the rights of the Palestinians.__Hurriyet

