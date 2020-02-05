Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / U.N. chief warns of ‘wind of madness’ over global conflict, climate change
U.N. chief warns of ‘wind of madness’ over global conflict, climate change

U.N. chief warns of ‘wind of madness’ over global conflict, climate change

International 2020-02-05, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has said that the flow of weapons to war zones in Libya, Syria and Yemen in direct contravention of arms embargoes has contributed to what he called a “wind of madness [that] is sweeping the globe’.

Speaking to journalists in New York, Guterres singled out the arming of rival militias in Libya as key to a “vicious circle” that was undermining peace and security worldwide, although he stopped short of naming the countries involved in the current proxy conflict in North Africa.

Guterres said that Security Council solutions on Libya – where a civil war is being fought between Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and General Khalifa Haftar – “were being disrespected even before the ink is dry”.

“I must say I’m deeply frustrated with what’s happening in Libya, and I think that what’s happening is a scandal,” he said. “We still see planes coming, both to Misrata and to Benghazi. We haven’t seen any relevant stop in the disrespect of the arms embargo.”

His comments come just weeks after a summit in Berlin brought together Haftar and al-Sarraj in an effort to end the conflict, the latest phase of which began ten months ago when Haftar’s forces – backed militarily by France, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – attempted to take the capital, Tripoli. Sarraj, meanwhile, has the backing of the UN, Turkey and Qatar.

Asked a number of times to name-and-shame the countries defying a 2011 UN arms embargo – Gutteres said: “We had a number of countries coming together in Berlin [that] committed not to send weapons or to participate on any way in the fighting. Now, the truth is that the Security Council embargo remains violated.”

More generally, Gutteres highlighted the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Yemen as further evidence that progress made on diplomacy at the end of 2019 had been reversed in 2020.

Asked about the recent Israeli-Palestinian peace plan published by U.S. President Donald Trump – which was greeted with widespread shock and derision, not least by the Palestinians – Gutteres said the U.N’s position on the peace process remained the same.

“We are totally committed to the two‑state solution […] based on international law, based on Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and based on the borders of ’67,” he said. “So, it is very clear what we believe in. […] We have not changed our position.”

The 1967 borders between Israel and a future Palestinian state would require the Israelis to withdraw from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, something even mainstream Israeli politicians have outright refused to do.

Turning to the threat of climate change, Guterres said: “Another clear vicious circle is exacerbating the climate crisis.

“As oceans warm, ice melts, and we lose the vital service the ice sheets perform – reflecting sunlight, thus further increasing ocean warming.

“And as ice melts and the oceans warm, sea levels rise and more water evaporates, fuelling ever greater rainfall, threatening coastal cities and deltas.”__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

U.N. chief warns of ‘wind of madness’ over global conflict, climate change

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has said that the flow of weapons to war zones in Libya,... more»

‘Kashmir – the forgotten conflict now needs world’s attention more than ever’

Former prime minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik has stressed the need to shift world’s... more»

Trainee soldier attacks officers in French barracks ‘in the name of IS’

A man who used a knife to attack officers in a French police barracks was a trainee soldier,... more»

Merkel ‘prepared for Lisbon Treaty changes,’ says Brexit requires EU to be more competitive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would be prepared to back changes to the... more»

Homeless US student population ‘highest in over a decade’

The number of homeless students in the US is the highest in over a decade according to a new... more»

Top EU diplomat warns against Trump’s Middle East peace plan

The European Union has rejected parts of the proposed US plan for the Middle East, saying it... more»

Iran to execute alleged spy who gave nuclear secrets to CIA

Iran said Tuesday that its top court confirmed a death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of... more»

Greece says it’s speeding up asylum cases and returns

Athens, Greece – Greece said it has begun to enforce fast track procedures for new asylum... more»

Turkey hits back at 54 regime targets after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

Turkey said on Feb. 3 its military hit 54 of Syrian regime’s targets after eight Turkish... more»

Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for closer ties with Poland in shaping the... more»

Search

Back to Top