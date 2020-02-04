Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US demands more from Afghan Taliban on ceasefire before deal
US demands more from Afghan Taliban on ceasefire before deal

US demands more from Afghan Taliban on ceasefire before deal

International 2020-02-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday demanded “demonstrable evidence” from the Taliban that they can and will reduce violence before signing a deal that would lead to Afghanistan peace talks and a withdrawal of American troops from the country.

Speaking at a news conference in neighbouring Uzbekistan, Pompeo said a deal is close but that they have been close before and failed because the Taliban were unable to demonstrate seriousness. He said more work remains to be done so that peace talks can get started.

“We’re working on a peace and reconciliation plan, putting the commas in the right place, getting the sentences right,” he said. “We got close once before to having an agreement: a piece of paper that we mutually executed and the Taliban were unable to demonstrate either their will or capacity or both to deliver on a reduction in violence.”

“So, what we are demanding now is demonstrable evidence of their will and capacity to reduce violence, to take down the threat, so the inter-Afghan talks … will have a less violent context,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can achieve that but we’re not there yet, and work certainly remains.”

Pompeo’s comments came just two days after US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul and told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani there has been “no notable progress” in talks with the Taliban. However, Khalilzad said he was hopeful of reaching an understanding with them on a reduction of hostilities, without offering any time frame.

Khalilzad had been in Pakistan last week to rally support for getting an agreement with the Taliban to reduce their attacks, as a first step towards a peace agreement to end 18 years of war in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Taliban said they offered Khalilzad a 10-day ceasefire window in which to sign a peace agreement that would be followed by intra-Afghan negotiations.

Khalilzad was appointed by the White House in 2018 to find a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s war that would allow the United States to bring home its estimated 13,000 soldiers and end its longest military engagement.

He has held multiple rounds of talks with the Taliban in the state of Qatar where the militant group maintains a political office.

Talks in recent weeks have focused on finding a way to reduce hostilities and bring both sides in the conflict to the negotiating table. Until now the Taliban have refused to talk to Afghan President Ghani’s government. Ghani has also been unable to agree on a negotiating team with Abdullah Abdullah who is currently his partner in Afghanistan’s so-called Unity Government. Abdullah accuses the president of foiling efforts at peace by imposing new conditions on talks.

Ghani and Abdullah were the leading contenders in last September’s presidential polls. The voting was mired in controversy and is still without a final result.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for closer ties with Poland in shaping the... more»

Gunman opens fire on California BUS, killing one passenger & injuring 5

A Greyhound bus en route from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area became a crime scene on... more»

US demands more from Afghan Taliban on ceasefire before deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday demanded “demonstrable evidence” from the Taliban... more»

Iran ends downed jet co-operation with Ukraine

Iran has ceased co-operation with Ukraine in its investigation into the downing of Ukrainian... more»

Hong Kong to close ports, border checkpoints with China to contain coronavirus

Hong Kong will close more border checkpoints with China in order to ward off the spread of the... more»

Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Four Turkish soldiers have been killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in northwest... more»

Palestinian Movements constitute new ‘Supreme National Committee’ to counter Mideast Plan

Palestinian movements from the Gaza Strip agreed on Sunday to create the Supreme National... more»

Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

NURSULTAN: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Feb. 2 to join Washington in... more»

People Of JK,Ladakh Want Freedom,Restoration Of Human Rights: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI – The people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh want freedom and restoration of human... more»

Post-Brexit shakedown? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says

Dominic Raab has rebuffed Michel Barnier, saying the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is... more»

Search

Back to Top