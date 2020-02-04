Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit
Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit

Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit

Europe 2020-02-04, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for closer ties with Poland in shaping the European Union without Britain, in European security and relations with Russia.

Following talks in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Macron also called for a revival of trilateral ties with Germany, urging a summit meeting before the summer, following years of hiatus.

He said the three countries “bear responsibility for Europe’s future” and should resume that role, especially after Britain’s departure last week.

Later in the day. after talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Macron said his trip to Poland was “pretty special, a few days after Brexit, because it also shows our will, between strategic partners, big European powers, being able to … reactivate a productive dialogue and make our Europe stronger, more sovereign, more united.”

Duda said the 27-member EU should become more efficient and attractive “so that no one will want to leave it.”

Macron has previously been critical of Poland’s right-wing government and its policies of refusing to accept migrants, continuing reliance on coal and trying to bring the judiciary under political control.

His predecessor, Francois Hollande, canceled a visit in 2016 after Warsaw scrapped a planned purchase of French helicopters.

Macron said he would like his visit to be a “turning point” in bilateral relations and for any misunderstandings to be cleared up.

France is pro-European

Relations with Russia have been a sticking point, as Poland pushes for increasing sanctions on Moscow for its seizure of the Crimea Peninsula while France is seeking dialogue.

“France has not become pro-Russia, like I hear sometimes, France is neither for nor against Russia. France is pro-European, ” Macron said.

“It is not our interest to have a situation where we don’t face up to our relationship with Russia, letting unsolved conflicts pile up and misunderstandings persist,” he said.

Later, he said the dialogue he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel resumed with Russia has proven efficient and brought progress, including in the form of the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

“Let’s not be naive, but dialogue allows (us) to find common solutions,” Macron said.

Macron expressed concerns over the changes Poland’s right-wing government of the Law and Justice party is making to the judiciary, bringing it under political control, and urged a more intensive dialogue with the EU’s executive body to end a conflict on Poland’s rule of law record.

“I spoke with President Duda with the honesty we owe each other as European partners, about the concerns that the ongoing reforms of the judicial system have given rise to,” Macron said.

“I wish for the dialogue with the European Commission to intensify in coming weeks because I know that the values of freedom and justice are ingrained in Poland and throughout its history,” he added.

Duda said this first visit by a French president to Poland in many years had “breakthrough value” for Poland.

Following his talks with Morawiecki, Macron spoke of the need to increase the European military presence in Africa’s Sahel region where troops are fighting jihadists. France said Sunday it was sending 600 soldiers to raise the number of troops there to 5,100.

Macron also offered French know-how to assist Poland’s plans to develop nuclear energy, and European financial support for the “huge effort” of phasing out coal which remains Poland’s chief energy source.

The French delegation includes the ministers of foreign affairs, defense, finance and the environment.

On Tuesday, Macron will travel to the southern city of Krakow where he will visit Wawel Castle and give a speech at the Jagiellonian University on European cooperation and values.

His agenda includes meeting with French expatriates in Poland and Polish intellectuals.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for closer ties with Poland in shaping the... more»

Gunman opens fire on California BUS, killing one passenger & injuring 5

A Greyhound bus en route from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area became a crime scene on... more»

US demands more from Afghan Taliban on ceasefire before deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday demanded “demonstrable evidence” from the Taliban... more»

Iran ends downed jet co-operation with Ukraine

Iran has ceased co-operation with Ukraine in its investigation into the downing of Ukrainian... more»

Hong Kong to close ports, border checkpoints with China to contain coronavirus

Hong Kong will close more border checkpoints with China in order to ward off the spread of the... more»

Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Four Turkish soldiers have been killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in northwest... more»

Palestinian Movements constitute new ‘Supreme National Committee’ to counter Mideast Plan

Palestinian movements from the Gaza Strip agreed on Sunday to create the Supreme National... more»

Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

NURSULTAN: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Feb. 2 to join Washington in... more»

People Of JK,Ladakh Want Freedom,Restoration Of Human Rights: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI – The people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh want freedom and restoration of human... more»

Post-Brexit shakedown? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says

Dominic Raab has rebuffed Michel Barnier, saying the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is... more»

Search

Back to Top