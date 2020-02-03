Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib
Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

International 2020-02-03, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Four Turkish soldiers have been killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in northwest Syria’s Idlib region, according to Turkey’s defence ministry.

The attack on Monday also left nine troops wounded, one of them seriously.

The ministry said Turkish forces retaliated against the attack and destroyed targets in the Idlib region, the last rebel-held stronghold in war-torn Syria.

It added that the Syrian forces carried out the shelling despite being previously notified of the positions of the Turkish forces.

The development came a day after a large Turkish military convoy moved into the area on Sunday amid a new Syrian government offensive.

The Turkish military convoy consisted of dozens of armoured vehicles, fuel tanker trucks and flatbed trucks carrying tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

Turkey has troops stationed at 12 observation posts in Idlib to monitor the earlier ceasefire.

Idlib province is home to about three million people, many of them displaced from other parts of Syria in earlier bouts of violence.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Four Turkish soldiers have been killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in northwest... more»

Palestinian Movements constitute new ‘Supreme National Committee’ to counter Mideast Plan

Palestinian movements from the Gaza Strip agreed on Sunday to create the Supreme National... more»

Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

NURSULTAN: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Feb. 2 to join Washington in... more»

People Of JK,Ladakh Want Freedom,Restoration Of Human Rights: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI – The people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh want freedom and restoration of human... more»

Post-Brexit shakedown? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says

Dominic Raab has rebuffed Michel Barnier, saying the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is... more»

Milan car ban: Drivers ignore anti-pollution measure

Italian police have handed out 162 fines in less than three hours to people ignoring a driving... more»

Police shoot man dead after two stabbed in London terror attack

A man was shot after two people were stabbed in Streatham, south London in what police described... more»

EU’s top diplomat expected in Tehran on Monday

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry... more»

EU states eye to get budget done after Britain parted ways

BEJA: EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the bloc´s next budget after the loss of... more»

Kashmir: Make G-B constitutional province or grant special rights, demand lawmakers

GILGIT: Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Legislative Assembly have called on the federal... more»

Search

Back to Top