Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Four Turkish soldiers have been killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in northwest Syria’s Idlib region, according to Turkey’s defence ministry.

The attack on Monday also left nine troops wounded, one of them seriously.

The ministry said Turkish forces retaliated against the attack and destroyed targets in the Idlib region, the last rebel-held stronghold in war-torn Syria.

It added that the Syrian forces carried out the shelling despite being previously notified of the positions of the Turkish forces.

The development came a day after a large Turkish military convoy moved into the area on Sunday amid a new Syrian government offensive.

The Turkish military convoy consisted of dozens of armoured vehicles, fuel tanker trucks and flatbed trucks carrying tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

Turkey has troops stationed at 12 observation posts in Idlib to monitor the earlier ceasefire.

Idlib province is home to about three million people, many of them displaced from other parts of Syria in earlier bouts of violence.__Al Jazeera