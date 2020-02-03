Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Post-Brexit shakedown? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says
Post-Brexit shakedown? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says

Post-Brexit shakedown? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says

Europe 2020-02-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Dominic Raab has rebuffed Michel Barnier, saying the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is “wrong” for claiming that the UK’s demands will lead to border checks, as the post-divorce horse trading begins in earnest.

The Brexit-night hangovers have barely cleared but the political wrangling over the future relationship is already underway. Foreign Secretary Raab said on Sunday that Britain expects Brussels to “live up to” its undertakings to offer the UK a Canada-style trade deal which will not require “high-alignment” with the bloc’s rules.

The comments come amid reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a speech on Monday in which he is expected to confirm his wish for a Canada-style agreement.

Raab told Sky News that he doesn’t believe that Johnson’s proposals will lead to border checks or increased costs and paperwork for UK businesses. This view clashes with comments from Barnier, which outlined that border checks would be impossible to avoid in such an arrangement.

The foreign secretary said Barnier’s remarks were “directly in conflict” with the withdrawal agreement and the undertakings in the political declaration.

“He’s wrong if the EU lives up to its commitments on its side both in the withdrawal agreement but also in the political declaration,” he said.

Sunday is day two of the 11-month transition period, so you can expect many more EU-UK disagreements to come.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Latief

Trending Now

Palestinian Movements constitute new ‘Supreme National Committee’ to counter Mideast Plan

Palestinian movements from the Gaza Strip agreed on Sunday to create the Supreme National... more»

Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

NURSULTAN: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Feb. 2 to join Washington in... more»

People Of JK,Ladakh Want Freedom,Restoration Of Human Rights: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI – The people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh want freedom and restoration of human... more»

Post-Brexit shakedown? No need for border checks if EU keeps its commitments, UK foreign secretary says

Dominic Raab has rebuffed Michel Barnier, saying the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is... more»

Milan car ban: Drivers ignore anti-pollution measure

Italian police have handed out 162 fines in less than three hours to people ignoring a driving... more»

Police shoot man dead after two stabbed in London terror attack

A man was shot after two people were stabbed in Streatham, south London in what police described... more»

EU’s top diplomat expected in Tehran on Monday

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry... more»

EU states eye to get budget done after Britain parted ways

BEJA: EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the bloc´s next budget after the loss of... more»

Kashmir: Make G-B constitutional province or grant special rights, demand lawmakers

GILGIT: Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Legislative Assembly have called on the federal... more»

Vigilante groups in Europe: Taking the law into their own hands

From Neighbourhood Watch to the arrest of criminals caught in the act, all over Europe ordinary... more»

Search

Back to Top