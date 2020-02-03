Police shoot man dead after two stabbed in London terror attack

A man was shot after two people were stabbed in Streatham, south London in what police described as a “terrorist-related” incident.

The condition of the stab victims was not yet known, Metropolitan Police said.

The drama unfolded on Streatham High Road at 2pm on Sunday.

Social media users reported hearing gun shots before the area was cordoned off by emergency services.

No further confirmed details were immediately available.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”__EuroNews