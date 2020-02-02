Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / EU’s top diplomat expected in Tehran on Monday
EU’s top diplomat expected in Tehran on Monday

EU’s top diplomat expected in Tehran on Monday

International 2020-02-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry announced a day ahead of the visit, amid new tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue.

Borrell “will visit Iran tomorrow for the first time since taking office (in early December). He is set to meet the foreign minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) and other Iranian senior officials for consultations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Moussavi said in a statement.

Moussavi gave no details on when Borrell would arrive or how long he would remain in the country.

His visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme.

On January 24, Borrell called for a meeting of remaining states party to the 2015 nuclear deal in February in an effort to preserve the agreement, which has been crumbling since the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

All parties “have reaffirmed their determination to preserve the accord, which is in everyone’s interest,” he said at the time.

In 2015, Iran agreed to drastically reduce its nuclear programme in exchange for a partial lifting of international sanctions.

But the withdrawal of the US from the deal and its reimposition of biting sanctions deprived Iran of expected economic benefits and prompted Tehran to announce a series of steps away from its commitments under the deal.

The European parties to the agreement triggered a complaint mechanism in January in an attempt to urge Tehran to return to the full implementation of its commitments.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU’s top diplomat expected in Tehran on Monday

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry... more»

EU states eye to get budget done after Britain parted ways

BEJA: EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the bloc´s next budget after the loss of... more»

Kashmir: Make G-B constitutional province or grant special rights, demand lawmakers

GILGIT: Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Legislative Assembly have called on the federal... more»

Vigilante groups in Europe: Taking the law into their own hands

From Neighbourhood Watch to the arrest of criminals caught in the act, all over Europe ordinary... more»

Pakistan: Parliamentarians ready draft bill seeking 100 per cent increase in their salaries

A bill seeking an increase of an eyewatering 100 per cent in lawmakers’ salaries and other... more»

‘Virus control beyond standards’: China warns countries against spreading havoc as more borders shut & flights canceled worldwide

Beijing has lashed out at countries fanning fears of the novel coronavirus — which so far... more»

‘Will never accept this solution’: Palestinian prez threatens to sever ties with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S.... more»

Apple closes all stores in China over mounting coronavirus worries

The iPhone maker has temporarily shut down all its retail stores and offices across mainland... more»

Macron says Brexit Day is ‘historic alarm signal’ for reform in Europe

Brexit Day is “a historic alarm signal” for Europe to become simpler and more... more»

Trump expands travel ban to six additional countries

United States President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday, a US... more»

Search

Back to Top