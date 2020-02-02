Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU states eye to get budget done after Britain parted ways
EU states eye to get budget done after Britain parted ways

EU states eye to get budget done after Britain parted ways

Europe 2020-02-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BEJA: EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the bloc´s next budget after the loss of Britain and its hefty financial contribution, 15 member states agreed in Portugal Saturday.

The “Friends of Cohesion” group of 17 eastern and Mediterranean countries, the EU´s poorer members, also agreed to fight any move to cut the EU Cohesion Fund reserved for the bloc´s weaker economies.

“More than ever we have to affirm the cohesion of the European Union, as it is now more fragile with the departure of the United Kingdom,” Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told journalists in Beja, southern Portugal.

Fifteen countries agreed to defend the Cohesion Fund.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain all signed the closing statement.

Italy chose not to sign. Croatia was the other non-signatory, choosing to remain neutral as it holds the rotating EU presidency.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council which represents the 27 member state governments, has called a special budget summit in three weeks´ time to agree the bloc´s budget for 2021-2027.

Members are divided on the budget, and some observers fear the talks may drag on for days.

“It´s urgent to reach an agreement on the next European budget and the member states who met today made it clear they want to reach a definitive agreement on February 20,” Costa said.

With Britain leaving, so is its 12-billion-euro (13-billion) contribution to EU finances — even if it will keep making contributions this year under the agreed post-Brexit transition period.

The Cohesion Fund is for member state whose per-capita gross national income (GNI) is less than 90 percent of the EU average.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU states eye to get budget done after Britain parted ways

BEJA: EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the bloc´s next budget after the loss of... more»

Kashmir: Make G-B constitutional province or grant special rights, demand lawmakers

GILGIT: Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Legislative Assembly have called on the federal... more»

Vigilante groups in Europe: Taking the law into their own hands

From Neighbourhood Watch to the arrest of criminals caught in the act, all over Europe ordinary... more»

Pakistan: Parliamentarians ready draft bill seeking 100 per cent increase in their salaries

A bill seeking an increase of an eyewatering 100 per cent in lawmakers’ salaries and other... more»

‘Virus control beyond standards’: China warns countries against spreading havoc as more borders shut & flights canceled worldwide

Beijing has lashed out at countries fanning fears of the novel coronavirus — which so far... more»

‘Will never accept this solution’: Palestinian prez threatens to sever ties with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S.... more»

Apple closes all stores in China over mounting coronavirus worries

The iPhone maker has temporarily shut down all its retail stores and offices across mainland... more»

Macron says Brexit Day is ‘historic alarm signal’ for reform in Europe

Brexit Day is “a historic alarm signal” for Europe to become simpler and more... more»

Trump expands travel ban to six additional countries

United States President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday, a US... more»

German-Egyptian leaders discuss Mediterranean issues as French-Turkish standoff intensifies over Libya

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela... more»

Search

Back to Top