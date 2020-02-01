Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Macron says Brexit Day is ‘historic alarm signal’ for reform in Europe
Macron says Brexit Day is ‘historic alarm signal’ for reform in Europe

Macron says Brexit Day is ‘historic alarm signal’ for reform in Europe

Europe 2020-02-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Brexit Day is “a historic alarm signal” for Europe to become simpler and more democratic, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday, hours before Britain’s official departure from the European Union.

He said nothing would change “in a practical way” in ties between France and the United Kingdom, but warned that “it will not be the same relationship,” adding: “British people have chosen to leave the European Union. They will … no longer have the same rights.”

In a televised address from the Elysee, Macron said Friday was “a say day.”

“It is a historic alarm signal which must resound in each of our countries, be heard by all of Europe and make us think,” he said.

Europe must be ‘simpler’ and ‘more democratic’

Brexit happened “because we have too often made Europe a scapegoat for our own difficulties, because also we have not changed our Europe enough. More than ever, we need Europe, facing China or the United States to defend our interests.”

He said the remaining EU 27 nations must make Europe “more sovereign, more democratic, closer to our fellow citizens and therefore also simpler in its daily life and that we succeed in rebuilding a clearer European project.”

“It is a sad day, let us not hide it. But it is a day which must also lead us to proceed differently. To build, with even more determination a powerful, effective European Union.”

The 2016 Brexit referendum campaign — “made up of lies, exaggeration, simplifications” — illustrated “what lies can lead to in our democracies,” he said.

He spoke of the 11-month transition period in which mechanisms such as trade and border controls remain unchanged until December 31.

Relationship ‘will not be the same’

“Tomorrow in a very practical way, nothing will change in our relations with the United Kingdom”, Macron said.

“I want to say to all British people living in France, some of you for many years, that tomorrow morning things will not change for you. You are in France, at home. Today, and tomorrow.”

He said he wanted a strong partnership with Britain but said Europe must remain united.

During the upcoming negotiations, “our interests, that is to say the interests of our fishermen, our farmers, our industrialists, our researchers, our workers, our students” will be retained, he said.

“It will not be the same as the relationship we have known for a few decades. One cannot be both inside and outside. The British people have chosen to leave the European Union. They will no longer have the same duties, so they will no longer have the same rights.”__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Macron says Brexit Day is ‘historic alarm signal’ for reform in Europe

Brexit Day is “a historic alarm signal” for Europe to become simpler and more... more»

Trump expands travel ban to six additional countries

United States President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday, a US... more»

German-Egyptian leaders discuss Mediterranean issues as French-Turkish standoff intensifies over Libya

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela... more»

Family sue after being kicked off flight ‘for body odour’

A Michigan family removed from an American Airlines flight in Miami when staff claimed they had... more»

EU will see ‘no fewer opportunities’ after Brexit, Commission chief says

The EU will start a new chapter as a united force on global issues after Britain leaves, with no... more»

Coronavirus: More than 75,000 could be infected in Wuhan, major cities under threat, says new Lancet study

More than 75000 persons in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel... more»

Romania encourages migrants to return as Brexit strikes

Cardiff, United Kingdom – Elena M’lenga has lived in Wales since 2008. It is here... more»

Scotland has ‘democratic mandate’ for new independence referendum, Sturgeon to say on Brexit Day

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to lay out the “next steps” on the... more»

Deadly gunfight between police and rebels in Kashmir

At least three fighters were killed and a policeman sustained injuries during a gunfight between... more»

Trump and Reagan: Whose Trade Policy Wins?

by Professor Michael R. Czinkota After signing the United States – Mexico – Canada... more»

Search

Back to Top