EU will see ‘no fewer opportunities’ after Brexit, Commission chief says

The EU will start a new chapter as a united force on global issues after Britain leaves, with no fewer opportunities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“Our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation but in our unique union,” the head of the EU’s executive told reporters ahead of Britain’s formal exit from the bloc at 23:00 GMT.

“Nowhere else in the world can you find 27 nations of 440 million people speaking 24 different languages, relying on each other,” Reuters quoted her as saying. “Let there be no doubt – the challenges that Europe faces and the opportunities that it can grasp have not changed because of Brexit.”

Brexit offers the 27 remaining members of the EU “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to ensure that Europe leads the way on the challenge of climate change, the digital revolution, managing migration and building strong partnerships across the globe, von der Leyen added.__RT.com