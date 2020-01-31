Voice Of Vienna

Scotland has 'democratic mandate' for new independence referendum, Sturgeon to say on Brexit Day

2020-01-31
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to lay out the “next steps” on the country’s “journey to independence” in a speech on Friday — the day the UK officially exits the European Union.

Sturgeon’s speech from Edinburgh will come two days after Scotland’s parliament voted to hold a new independence referendum before the end of the year despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously refusing such a request.

In her address, Sturgeon will stress that Scotland is to be “taken out” of the EU despite a majority of Scots — 62% — having voted to remain in the bloc in the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

“Nothing could more starkly demonstrate how our nation’s needs are no longer served by a broken, discredited Westminster Union. But there is the prospect of a brighter, better future as an equal, independent European nation,” she will say according to pre-released excerpts.

“Today I will lay out the next steps on Scotland’s journey to independence. We have a cast-iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum,” she will add.__EuroNews

