Scotland has ‘democratic mandate’ for new independence referendum, Sturgeon to say on Brexit Day

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to lay out the “next steps” on the country’s “journey to independence” in a speech on Friday — the day the UK officially exits the European Union.

Sturgeon’s speech from Edinburgh will come two days after Scotland’s parliament voted to hold a new independence referendum before the end of the year despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously refusing such a request.

In her address, Sturgeon will stress that Scotland is to be “taken out” of the EU despite a majority of Scots — 62% — having voted to remain in the bloc in the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

“Nothing could more starkly demonstrate how our nation’s needs are no longer served by a broken, discredited Westminster Union. But there is the prospect of a brighter, better future as an equal, independent European nation,” she will say according to pre-released excerpts.

“Today I will lay out the next steps on Scotland’s journey to independence. We have a cast-iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum,” she will add.__EuroNews