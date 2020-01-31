Pakistan: Security forces kill 5 terrorists in North Waziristan, two soldiers martyred

Voice Of Vienna

International 2020-01-31, by Comments Off 0
In North Waziristan, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on a terrorist hideout at Datta Khel, killing five terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), two soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with terrorists.

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were also martyred in this encounter with the terrorists. The martyred were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan.

In a press release relating to the incident, ISPR has said that, “Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Wazirstan. In exchange of fire, 5 terrorists killed. 2 soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced shahadat. Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During operation two terrorists killed.”

Earlier last month, two othe security forces members were martyred near Charkhel village of North Waziristan during an intelligence-based operation.__The Nation

