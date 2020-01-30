Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Scottish parliament votes to hold new independence referendum
Scottish parliament votes to hold new independence referendum

Scottish parliament votes to hold new independence referendum

Europe 2020-01-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Scotland’s Parliament voted Wednesday to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence, a move intended to increase political pressure on the British government as the UK leaves the European Union.

Lawmakers in the Edinburgh-based legislature voted 64-54 to call for holding a referendum “so that the people of Scotland can decide whether they wish it to become an independent country.”

However, the vote will have little immediate effect. A binding referendum can’t take place without the British government’s agreement, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month turned down the Scottish government’s request for one on the independence question.

Johnson argues that a 2014 plebiscite, in which Scots rejected independence, was billed as a once-in-a-generation vote and should stand.

Scotland’s pro-independence government says Brexit changes everything. Britain as a whole voted narrowly in 2016 to leave the EU, but voters in Scotland opted by a large margin to remain.

The UK’s long-delayed exit from the EU is due to take place Friday.

“We stand just two days from losing our EU membership and all of the rights that go with it,” said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“In my view, it is beyond doubt now that the only realistic way for Scotland to return to the heart of Europe and to ensure we get the governments we vote for is to become an independent country,” Sturgeon said.

Scottish lawmakers also voted to keep the European Union flag flying outside the Scottish Parliament after Brexit.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: ‘6,000 acres of land in J&K to be handed over to investors’

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has identified 6,000 acres of land across the Union... more»

Scottish parliament votes to hold new independence referendum

Scotland’s Parliament voted Wednesday to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence, a move... more»

European Parliament saying farewell to UK

Members of the European Parliament are bidding farewell to UK colleagues ahead of a final vote on... more»

‘The epidemic is a demon, can’t let it hide’: Xi Jinping on Coronavirus

China is battling a “demon” virus that has so far killed more than 100 people, President Xi... more»

EU defies US’ calls to ban Huawei, granting Chinese tech firm limited role in 5G rollout

The European Commission has issued its guidance on 5G and the role that “high-risk” vendors... more»

Pakistan: Bail plea of Lahore journalist arrested over ‘anti-state’ Facebook posts rejected

A sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of a journalist who... more»

Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

Turkey dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan on Jan. 28 in what it said was... more»

Coronavirus: BA suspends flights to and from mainland China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China because of the... more»

Muslim protest organiser arrested on sedition charges in India

NEW DELHI: Sharjeel Imam shot to national prominence when he helped to organise a mass sit-in in... more»

Trump unveils Mideast plan, hailing ‘big step towards peace’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited details of a US plan for solving the... more»

Search

Back to Top