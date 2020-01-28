Italy’s far-right Salvini fails to gain foothold in key regional election

Italy’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini has suffered a setback after his League Party failed to unseat the left in a key election in the country’s north.

The centre-left Democratic Party’s (PD) Stefano Bonaccini won 51.4% of the vote in Emilia-Romagna, while the League candidate Lucia Borgonzoni took 43.6%.

The election had been seen as a test of Italy’s national coalition government.

Mr Salvini campaigned extensively in Emilia-Romagna, hoping to depose the left and force snap elections.

The wealthy northern region has been a stronghold of Italy’s centre-left since the Second World War.

“Emilia-Romagna has sent a signal,” PD leader Nicola Zingaretti tweeted. “Salvini knows how to talk about problems, but he doesn’t know how to sort them out and the people have responded.”

Mr Zingaretti said the result made his party stronger, adding that Mr Salvini had failed in his aim to “shove the government out”.

Italy has a coalition government consisting of members of the PD and the populist Five Star Movement.

The former staunch rivals agreed to join forces and form a government last August after Mr Salvini pulled his party out of office.

The move was an attempt by Mr Salvini, who was leading in opinion polls at the time, to force the government to collapse and win outright power.

“I don’t feel defeated,” Mr Salvini said as results began to show a clear lead for the PD’s Mr Bonaccini on Sunday evening, adding: “I’ll work twice as hard.”

Turnout for Sunday’s ballot was about 67% of some three-and-a-half million registered voters, compared with 37% in a previous vote in 2014.

It comes as Italy has seen the rapid rise in recent weeks of a group known as the Sardines – an anti-nationalist movement started by four flatmates in the Italian city of Bologna that now demonstrates across the country.

Mr Bonaccini, who retains his position as governor of Emilia-Romagna following the result, praised the Sardines during his victory speech.

He said the movement had made a difference by taking to the streets in their tens of thousands and asking for “a more polite and peaceful politics”.

Mr Salvini and his centre-right allies Forza Italia – led by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – enjoyed more success in a separate election in Italy’s southern region of Calabria.

The candidate for Forza Italia, Jole Santelli, won more than 55% of the vote.__BBC