Catalan parliament works to strip regional leader Torra of lawmaker's seat
Catalan parliament works to strip regional leader Torra of lawmaker’s seat

2020-01-28
The Catalan regional parliament was preparing on Monday to strip the president of the northeastern region of his lawmaker’s seat because he disobeyed Spain’s strict rules on election propaganda.

The expected move is likely to fuel anger among pro-independence supporters, who see in the decision by the governing body of Catalonia’s parliament yet another grievance with Spanish judicial decisions, AP said.

A Catalan court barred Quim Torra last month from public office for 18 months for disobedience. Torra was found guilty of refusing to remove from public buildings yellow ribbons used to call for freeing several imprisoned politicians and activists. The symbols had been displayed during Spain’s general election in April, which violated the country’s rules on campaigning.

Parliament officials announced the decision to strip Torra of his seat earlier on Monday, but it has to be formally confirmed by the house. The politician will be allowed to remain as the head of Catalonia’s regional government. He has threatened to call a new regional election.__RT.com

