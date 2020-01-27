Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pakistan’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report

Pakistan’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report

International 2020-01-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Pakistan’s external affairs will remain challenging throughout 2020 which will have serious implications for its economy, security and internal stability, says a report published by an Islamabad-based think-tank.

The think-tank, Islamabad Policy Institute, believes that tense relations with India would continue to consume much of Pakistan’s strategic and diplomatic bandwidth, reports Dawn news.

It, moreover, forecast that peace process in Afghanistan would in near future continue to be marred by uncertainty.

The report tilted, “Pakistan Outlook 2020: Politics, Economy & Security”, has reviewed current trends in external environment, economy, political stability, and security and on the basis of that made short-term projections in these areas.

The report said that chances of limited conflict between India and Pakistan would remain high.

It further said that navigating China-US competition will test craft of Pakistani policy-makers in near term. This would, moreover, strain Pakistan-US ties while complicating regional environment from Pakistan’s perspective.

About ties with the US, the report said, it was a near certainty that bilateral engagement will remain limited to the minimum agenda of Afghanistan for foreseeable future and transactional nature of the relationship will continue.

The report flagged developments in the Middle East as a defining challenge for Pakistan’s foreign policy.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austrian regionlal election in Burgenland: “Have listened to what people care about”

Nobody in Burgenland expected an absolute majority for the SPÖ. The joy of the provincial chief... more»

Israel gives its citizens green light for religious, business visits to Saudi Arabia

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday officially gave its citizens the right to travel to Saudi Arabia for... more»

1st ‘presumed case’ of coronavirus confirmed in Austria, number of infected in France rises to 3

A Chinese flight attendant has been hospitalized in Vienna with symptoms of flu, the city’s... more»

‘Fight for India’s soul’: Protests mark Republic Day celebrations

by Bilal Kuchay New Delhi, India – Thousands of protesters have gathered in a... more»

EU Parliament to vote on scathing resolution against India

The European Union Parliament is set to debate and vote on a scathing resolution against... more»

Pakistan’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report

Pakistan’s external affairs will remain challenging throughout 2020 which will have serious... more»

Chinese Uighurs in Saudi face impossible choice

His eyes brimming with tears, a Uighur student in Saudi Arabia holds out his Chinese passport —... more»

Emilia-Romagna election: Polls open in key Italian regional vote

Polls have opened in Italy in a key regional election which the far right hopes will destabilise... more»

Kashmir: Jaish’s Qari Yasir, 2 Associates Killed In Tral Gunfight

SRINAGAR – Police on Saturday claimed to have killed three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants,... more»

Moscow pressuring us to merge with Russia, claims Belarus president

When the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, signed an agreement in 1997 to gradually enter... more»

Search

Back to Top