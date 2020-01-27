Austrian regionlal election in Burgenland: “Have listened to what people care about”

Nobody in Burgenland expected an absolute majority for the SPÖ. The joy of the provincial chief Hans Peter Doskozil is greater. In the “Krone” interview, he analyzes the reasons for the success. At the political round table that took place after the election with the top candidates, he announced that he would be “humble” with the Absolute. There will be talks – but no coalition, he emphasized. He recommended the federal SPÖ to say “not always no” – if the topics fit, you have to go with them. In Burgenland he had shown what is “possible” with it, now “others have to do it”.

Rendi-Wagner “right for the momentum”

Herrmann asked the beaming election winner whether he was planning the “March to Vienna”, but he declined and said “I have been elected for five years, and I am willing to fulfill the trust that people have placed in me.” He would continue to focus on the right topics and also advise the federal SPÖ to do so. He continues to see Pamela Rendi-Wagner as party leader – “for the momentum. If the provinces recover, and that was the first step, then before the next National Council election, there will be a discussion about who is the right person to lead, ”said Doskozil.__Krone.at