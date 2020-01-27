Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / 1st ‘presumed case’ of coronavirus confirmed in Austria, number of infected in France rises to 3
1st ‘presumed case’ of coronavirus confirmed in Austria, number of infected in France rises to 3

1st ‘presumed case’ of coronavirus confirmed in Austria, number of infected in France rises to 3

Austria 2020-01-27, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

A Chinese flight attendant has been hospitalized in Vienna with symptoms of flu, the city’s authorities have confirmed. The woman has recently traveled to Wuhan – the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and is suspected of having contracted the disease.

France remains the only European country so far where cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been confirmed. The number of infected persons there has recently increased to three, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The total number of infections globally has surpassed 2,000. Most of them are in China, yet additional cases have also been reported from beyond that country’s borders. In particular, a third case was confirmed in the US on Sunday.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austrian regionlal election in Burgenland: “Have listened to what people care about”

Nobody in Burgenland expected an absolute majority for the SPÖ. The joy of the provincial chief... more»

Israel gives its citizens green light for religious, business visits to Saudi Arabia

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday officially gave its citizens the right to travel to Saudi Arabia for... more»

1st ‘presumed case’ of coronavirus confirmed in Austria, number of infected in France rises to 3

A Chinese flight attendant has been hospitalized in Vienna with symptoms of flu, the city’s... more»

‘Fight for India’s soul’: Protests mark Republic Day celebrations

by Bilal Kuchay New Delhi, India – Thousands of protesters have gathered in a... more»

EU Parliament to vote on scathing resolution against India

The European Union Parliament is set to debate and vote on a scathing resolution against... more»

Pakistan’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report

Pakistan’s external affairs will remain challenging throughout 2020 which will have serious... more»

Chinese Uighurs in Saudi face impossible choice

His eyes brimming with tears, a Uighur student in Saudi Arabia holds out his Chinese passport —... more»

Emilia-Romagna election: Polls open in key Italian regional vote

Polls have opened in Italy in a key regional election which the far right hopes will destabilise... more»

Kashmir: Jaish’s Qari Yasir, 2 Associates Killed In Tral Gunfight

SRINAGAR – Police on Saturday claimed to have killed three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants,... more»

Moscow pressuring us to merge with Russia, claims Belarus president

When the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, signed an agreement in 1997 to gradually enter... more»

Search

Back to Top