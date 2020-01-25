Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

ELAZIG: A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey late on Jan. 24, killing at least 22 people, injuring more than 1,030 others and collapsing buildings in towns near the centre of the tremor, which was strong enough to be felt in several neighbouring countries.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazığ province at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT) on Jan. 24, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.

A person was rescued 12 hours after the earthquake hit the region, bringing the total number of rescued people to seven, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Footage early on Jan. 25 showed emergency workers rescuing three people in Elazig after 12 hours under the rubble. Another woman in Elazığ was rescued after 13 hours, while authorities listened for voices, with the government saying 30 more people were still trapped.

State broadcaster TRT showed footage of dozens of workers in the dawn light using shovels to dig out a partly collapsed building in Elazığ. Windows were smashed and balconies from at least four storeys had crashed to the ground.

Teams worked through the night with their hands, drills and mechanical diggers to remove bricks and plaster from the ruins in the province where the overnight temperature dipped to -8 degrees Celsius.

“Our houses collapsed … we cannot go inside them,” said a 32-year-old man from the town of Sivrice, epicentre of the quake which struck shortly before 9 p.m. (1800 GMT).

“In our village some people lost their lives. I hope God will help us,” said the man.

“Our animals died. Our families gathered around the fire to spend the night, covered with blankets,” he said as he and a relative tried to warm themselves by a small fire.

State media in Syria and Iran both reported the earthquake was felt in those countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.

Earlier, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 782 others were injured; 433 in Elazığ, 222 in Malatya, 37 in Kahramanmaraş, 34 in Şanlıurfa, 31 in Diyarbakır, 19 in Adıyaman, 6 in Batman.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the updated death toll, saying: “We have approximately 30 residents under the wreckage in Elazığ.”

The search and rescue operations are continuing and the death toll could rise, said Koca.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu described it as a “Level 3” incident according to the country’s emergency response plan, meaning it called for a national response but did not require international help.

He said Turkey, which straddles seismic faultlines and is prone to earthquakes, had learnt lessons from previous disasters which helped it address Jan. 24’s incident. Drones were deployed in search operations and to communicate between provinces.

Emergency teams and rescue equipment were sent from other provinces to Elazığ after the quake. Flag-carrier Turkish Airlines started additional flights to Elazığ from Ankara and Istanbul to help transport rescuers.

Five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Doğanyol district of Malatya province were destroyed, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

He also cautioned residents not to go into damaged buildings.

The AFAD said some 228 aftershocks were felt following the powerful quake and that hundreds of tents, beds and thousands of blankets were dispatched to cities.

The Turkish Red Crescent announced a crisis desk was set up in the capital Ankara and rescue teams were dispatched to earthquake-hit areas. Mobile kitchens, which serve up to 5,000 people, were sent to the region.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the army was ready to step into action if necessary.

The quake was also felt in other provinces including Adana, Osmaniye, Tunceli, and Hatay. In addition, northern Syrian regions — including Idlib, Azaz, Al-Bab, Jarabulus, Afrin and Tal Abyad also felt tremors.

This is not the first quake that hit Turkey in 2020. A 5.4-magnitude quake jolted western province of Manisa on Jan. 22. And Ankara was rattled by a 4.5-magnitude quake on Jan. 23.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Limit, 90 km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people were made homeless.

In 2011, an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Erciş, some 100 km (60 miles) to the north, killing at least 523 people.

All measures taken for, Erdoğan says

The Turkish president early Jan. 25 said all relevant departments have taken measures to ensure the safety of citizens following a 6.8-magnitude that struck the country’s eastern provinces.

“Our relevant institutions have taken all essential measures,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, adding interior, health and environment ministers were sent to the quake-hit area.

Erdoğan said Kızılay, AFAD and all other institutions were ready to assist citizens adversely affected by the natural disaster.__Hurriyet