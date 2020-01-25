Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Shots fired in German town of Rot am See reportedly kill 6, shooter in custody
Shots fired in German town of Rot am See reportedly kill 6, shooter in custody

Shots fired in German town of Rot am See reportedly kill 6, shooter in custody

Europe 2020-01-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Shots were fired in a small town west of Nuremberg, Germany, with local media reporting multiple casualties and injuries. Police, which sent additional patrols to the site, say the shooter has already been apprehended.

An unknown suspect opened fire in Rot am See, a town of just 5,300 inhabitants, local police report. The media are speaking of at least six dead, although police have only said that “many were injured and, probably, killed.”

The gunman has been promptly brought to custody. At this stage, he is believed to have acted alone as “there’s no evidence of other suspects.”

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the shooter could have known his victims. The Bild tabloid reported that he was a man in his 30s, while the victims were members of his family.

A “large” police operation is still underway.

The latest mass shooting in Germany occurred four and a half months ago in the eastern city of Halle, near Leipzig, where a far-right gunman tried to enter a local synagogue, killing two bystanders and injuring two others.

The shooting spree ended when two regular patrol officers managed to detain him while the elite special forces were still on their way. The suspect was charged with two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder afterwards.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

34 US soldiers suffered traumatic brain injury after Iran strike: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic... more»

‘We want them out’: Iraq protesters call for US troops exit

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, after Shia leader... more»

Shots fired in German town of Rot am See reportedly kill 6, shooter in custody

Shots were fired in a small town west of Nuremberg, Germany, with local media reporting multiple... more»

Hungary launches armed river patrols to catch swimming migrants

Hungary’s military has deployed a patrol boat to its river border with Serbia. The river... more»

Palestine warns Israel, US over ‘deal of century’

Palestine’s leadership vowed on Jan. 23 not to recognize any Middle East peace plan it had... more»

China coronavirus infections soar to 830 with 26 deaths as WHO says it’s too early to declare global emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) held off designating a new fast-spreading coronavirus as an... more»

NO `THIRD FRONT’ IN J&K, RELEASE ALL POLITICAL LEADERS: G H MIR

JAMMU: Ruling out formation of any ‘third-front’ in Jammu and Kashmir, the political leaders... more»

US imposes new ‘birth tourism’ visa rules for pregnant women

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at... more»

Soleimani’s successor to face same fate if he kills Americans, warns US diplomat

DUBAI: The United States special representative for Iran said the successor to Qaseem Soleimani,... more»

France and Netherlands dismantle major migrant smuggling ring to UK

French and Dutch police have arrested 23 people suspected of smuggling thousands of Kurdish... more»

Search

Back to Top