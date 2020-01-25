Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hungary launches armed river patrols to catch swimming migrants
Hungary launches armed river patrols to catch swimming migrants

Hungary launches armed river patrols to catch swimming migrants

Europe 2020-01-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Hungary’s military has deployed a patrol boat to its river border with Serbia.

The river is a key point of entry for migrants trying to reach the EU. The crew of the new vessel will be tasked with monitoring the Serbian shores of the river and intercepting migrants trying to swim across to the Hungarian side.

Speaking to Euronews, Hungary’s Deputy Defence Minister, Szilárd Németh, said his country was struggling with large numbers of people trying to gain access to the European Union.

“If they come in groups, they always have leaders. They have excellent equipment, we found night-vision goggles, and even a ground sensor,” he said.

While swimming across the Tisza River is dangerous at the best of times, Németh said migrants were lumbered with extra equipment for when they make it to the other side.

“Fence cutters, spades, maps, lists of addresses, taxi numbers, they have them all. They are very well prepared to cross the border of Hungary,” he said.

Travelling to other EU countries

Human rights groups say while Hungary is on the frontline, it’s often other European countries that migrants are trying to reach.

“If you speak to the migrants here, they will tell you that their relatives are in Austria, their friends are across the border, and so on. And, unfortunately, this encourages them. Communication is very good among them,” said Róbert Lackó, a refugee coordinator in Serbia.

Euronews joined one of the new patrols on the river border. You can see the full story in the player above.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

34 US soldiers suffered traumatic brain injury after Iran strike: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic... more»

‘We want them out’: Iraq protesters call for US troops exit

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, after Shia leader... more»

Shots fired in German town of Rot am See reportedly kill 6, shooter in custody

Shots were fired in a small town west of Nuremberg, Germany, with local media reporting multiple... more»

Hungary launches armed river patrols to catch swimming migrants

Hungary’s military has deployed a patrol boat to its river border with Serbia. The river... more»

Palestine warns Israel, US over ‘deal of century’

Palestine’s leadership vowed on Jan. 23 not to recognize any Middle East peace plan it had... more»

China coronavirus infections soar to 830 with 26 deaths as WHO says it’s too early to declare global emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) held off designating a new fast-spreading coronavirus as an... more»

NO `THIRD FRONT’ IN J&K, RELEASE ALL POLITICAL LEADERS: G H MIR

JAMMU: Ruling out formation of any ‘third-front’ in Jammu and Kashmir, the political leaders... more»

US imposes new ‘birth tourism’ visa rules for pregnant women

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at... more»

Soleimani’s successor to face same fate if he kills Americans, warns US diplomat

DUBAI: The United States special representative for Iran said the successor to Qaseem Soleimani,... more»

France and Netherlands dismantle major migrant smuggling ring to UK

French and Dutch police have arrested 23 people suspected of smuggling thousands of Kurdish... more»

Search

Back to Top