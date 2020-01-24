Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ankara slams Greece for ‘illegally arming’ 16 islands in Aegean
Ankara slams Greece for ‘illegally arming’ 16 islands in Aegean

Ankara slams Greece for ‘illegally arming’ 16 islands in Aegean

Europe 2020-01-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Greece, arming 16 out of 23 islands with non-military status, in violation of agreements in the Aegean sea, should act in accordance with international law, Turkey’s defense minister has said.

Speaking in his visit to Turkey’s missile producer Roketsan on Jan. 23, Hulusi Akar said: “We expect Greece to act according to international law, agreements and good neighborly relations.”

In addition to the fight against terrorism, Turkey’s activities are ongoing in the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean, off Cyprus, and Libya, Akar said, adding that they are carried out in accordance with international law and the territorial integrity of the countries.

Turkey, as a guarantor nation for Cyprus, is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with two drilling vessels.

Ankara has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Cyprus also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’s annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries — Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. — came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

NO `THIRD FRONT’ IN J&K, RELEASE ALL POLITICAL LEADERS: G H MIR

JAMMU: Ruling out formation of any ‘third-front’ in Jammu and Kashmir, the political leaders... more»

US imposes new ‘birth tourism’ visa rules for pregnant women

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at... more»

Soleimani’s successor to face same fate if he kills Americans, warns US diplomat

DUBAI: The United States special representative for Iran said the successor to Qaseem Soleimani,... more»

France and Netherlands dismantle major migrant smuggling ring to UK

French and Dutch police have arrested 23 people suspected of smuggling thousands of Kurdish... more»

Ankara slams Greece for ‘illegally arming’ 16 islands in Aegean

Greece, arming 16 out of 23 islands with non-military status, in violation of agreements in the... more»

Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan

Against the backdrop of a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Beijing that... more»

Myanmar Rohingya: World court orders prevention of genocide

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya... more»

Israel gathers world leaders for Holocaust remembrance ceremony, Polish president bails after Putin invited to speak

Israel is hosting the World Holocaust Forum, marking the 75 years since the Nazi death camp at... more»

Kashmir: Gilgit Baltistan chief minister expresses concerns over appointment of new police chief

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has expressed reservations over the... more»

Greek island residents protest overcrowded migrant camps

Local residents, business owners and officials launched on Wednesday a day of protest on the... more»

Search

Back to Top