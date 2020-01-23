US troops block Russian forces way to oil fields in Syria

HASAKAH: U.S. soldiers present in regions of northern Syria under the YPG/PKK terror group’s control stopped a Russian military convoy from reaching oil fields in Al-Hasakah province on Jan. 21.

The move comes amid an ongoing dispute between the U.S. and Russia over the Rumeylan oil field in northeast Al-Hasakah.

The Russian convoy, which consisted of five armored personnel carriers and a pickup truck, was forced to return to where they came from.

On Jan. 16, YPG/PKK terrorists prevented Russian soldiers from passing through the city of Qamishli to establish a military zone near the Rumeylan oil field.__Hurriyet