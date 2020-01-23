Voice Of Vienna

Myanmar Rohingya: World court orders prevention of genocide

International 2020-01-23
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar (formerly Burma).

The decision comes despite de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi defending her country against the accusations in person last month.

Thousands of Rohingya died and more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh during an army crackdown in 2017.

UN investigators have warned that genocidal actions could recur.

The ICJ case, lodged by the African Muslim-majority nation of The Gambia, called for emergency measures to be taken against the Myanmar military until a fuller investigation could be launched.

Myanmar has always insisted that it’s military campaign was waged to tackle an extremist threat in Rakhine state.

In her defence statement at the court in The Hague, Ms Suu Kyi described the violence as an “internal armed conflict” triggered by Rohingya militant attacks on government security posts.

The panel of 17 judges at the ICJ on Thursday voted unanimously to order Myanmar to take “all measures within its power” to prevent genocide.

The measures are binding, but the court has no means of enforcing them.

However, the BBC’s Anna Holligan, who is in The Hague, says that by coming to the court in December, Ms Suu Kyi in effect recognised its legitimacy and it will now be difficult for Myanmar to ignore its judgement.__BBC

Myanmar Rohingya: World court orders prevention of genocide

