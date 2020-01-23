Kashmir: Gilgit Baltistan chief minister expresses concerns over appointment of new police chief

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has expressed reservations over the appointment new police chief, saying he was not “taken into confidence before the posting”.

“Nobody consulted with us [G-B government] before posting of the IGP [inspector general of police] so we won’t be accepting him,” Rehman told reporters in Gilgit on Friday.

He was referring to the appoint of Dr Mujeebur Rehman Khan who was posted as IGP to G-B earlier this month.

The chief minister went on to say that he had also lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the appointment.

“From now onward the federal government would be held responsible if a law and order situation arises,” the G-B CM was quoted as saying.

Dr Khan replaced Sanaullah Abbasi as G-B IGP on January 15.

A BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan was reportedly serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before his transfer to G-B.__Tribune.com