Greek island residents protest overcrowded migrant camps

2020-01-23
Local residents, business owners and officials launched on Wednesday a day of protest on the Greek islands hardest hit by migration. They demanded that the Greek government ease the severe overcrowding at refugee camps, AP reported.

Most stores were closed and public services were halted on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, where the camps in some cases have more than 10 times the number of people they were built for.

Regional governors and mayors plan to travel to Athens on Thursday to present their demands. Island authorities are urging the government to step up migrant transfers to the Greek mainland.

They are also seeking further information on the plans to build additional facilities that would be used to detain migrants listed for deportation.__RT.com

