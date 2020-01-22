Voice Of Vienna

UK: A protest will held in front of Indian embassy to highlight Kashmir Issue

2020-01-22
BIRMINGHAM: World Sikh Parliament (WSP) leaders supported the Tehreek-e-Kashmir TeK United Kingdom (UK) for organizing the anti-India protest in front of Indian High Commission in London on Indian Republic Day January 26th that Kashmiris would observe as “ Black Day”.

The spokesman of WSP Ranjeet Singh along with other Sikh leaders announced this while addressing a joint press conference with President TeK UK Raja Fahim Kayani.

On the occasion President TeK UK Kayani said that India has no moral right to observe January 26 as Republic Day when New Delhi government with the help of regular Indian Army has turned whole IOJ&K into a prison.

“ Since August 5, 2019 thousands of Kashmiris particularly youth have been arrested. Political leaders have been put behind the bars and internet is closed for the last more than five months .

The TeK UK President Kayani further said that British Kashmiris across the UK will gather in front of IHC London to show the real face of Indian democracy to the world.

Kayani accuses India of hoodwinking the world community on the name of democracy saying it is New Delhi that has snatched the right of vote to the people of J&K since 1947. United Nations has given the right of vote to the Kashmiris to decide about their future.

The anti-India protest will help to remind the world to play their role for the permanent settlement of J&K to bring peace and security in South Asia, Kayani said and added that British Kashmiris will continue to support their J&K brothers and sisters who are the main victims of the Kashmir dispute.

