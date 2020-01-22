Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Majority of 56 journalists killed in 2019 were outside conflict zones: UN
Majority of 56 journalists killed in 2019 were outside conflict zones: UN

Majority of 56 journalists killed in 2019 were outside conflict zones: UN

International 2020-01-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

There were 56 journalists killed in 2019 and most of them were killed outside zones of conflict, a United Nations spokesperson said Monday.

The number dropped by nearly half from the year 2018, but perpetrators enjoyed almost total impunity, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, citing figures from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In 2018, 99 journalists were killed. From 2010 to 2019, a total of 894 journalists have been killed, according to UNESCO.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Article 370 was only tunnel of light connecting J&K with centre, SC told

NEW DELHI, (Agencies): Article 370 of the Constitution was the only “tunnel of light”... more»

Trump meets Pakistan’s PM, says US willing to resolve India-Pakistan tensions

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington was willing to resolve tensions between... more»

Majority of 56 journalists killed in 2019 were outside conflict zones: UN

There were 56 journalists killed in 2019 and most of them were killed outside zones of conflict,... more»

UK: A protest will held in front of Indian embassy to highlight Kashmir Issue

BIRMINGHAM: World Sikh Parliament (WSP) leaders supported the Tehreek-e-Kashmir TeK United... more»

Spanish PM Sanchez to meet head of Catalan govt Torra, independence referendum ‘off the table’

Spain’s prime minister has said he will meet the head of Catalonia’s regional government in... more»

India: Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back: Amit Shah

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be taken back, Union home minister Amit Shah said on... more»

China court sentences former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei to 13 years in prison for bribery

Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who was detained on a visit to China in 2018, was sentenced... more»

British government in Brexit defeat over EU citizens’ rights in House of Lords

Boris Johnson’s government has lost its first parliamentary votes since the snap general... more»

Fake German doctor who coaxed women to electrocute themselves jailed

A man who impersonated a doctor in order to persuade women and girls to electrocute themselves... more»

Pakistan: Activist Jalila Haider released after brief detention at Lahore airport

KARACHI / LAHORE: Advocate and human rights activist Jalila Haider was released after a brief... more»

Search

Back to Top