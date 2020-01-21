Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Shopian Gunfight
Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Shopian Gunfight

Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Shopian Gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-01-21, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

SRINAGAR – Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants , including a police deserter, were killed in an encounter with state forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wacchi area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the militants were asked to surrender but they opened fire towards security forces’ positions.

“In the ensuing encounter, three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed,” the official said.

One of the slain militants was been identified as Adil Ahmad, a special police officer who had deserted the force in 2018 and decamped with seven AK assault rifles from the official residence of then MLA Wacchi Aijaz Ahmad Mir from Jawahar Nagar area of the city, the official said.

The identification of the other two tmilitants is being ascertained, he added.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Fake German doctor who coaxed women to electrocute themselves jailed

A man who impersonated a doctor in order to persuade women and girls to electrocute themselves... more»

Pakistan: Activist Jalila Haider released after brief detention at Lahore airport

KARACHI / LAHORE: Advocate and human rights activist Jalila Haider was released after a brief... more»

Mayor of ‘Frozen’ Austrian town taking new stance against overtourism

A small community in Austria’s mountainous Salzkammergut region has been forced to... more»

Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Shopian Gunfight

SRINAGAR – Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants , including a police deserter, were killed in an... more»

Iran’s new Quds leader vows ‘manly’ revenge for Soleimani killing

The newly appointed commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force said the United States killed his... more»

China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities

SHANGHAI: China on Jan. 20 reported 139 new cases of pneumonia over the weekend, caused by the... more»

2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at music club in Texas, suspect at large

Two people died and five have been taken to hospital in critical condition after a suspect opened... more»

New spell of rain, snowfall to hit Balochistan, G-B, AJK

ISLAMABAD: Another spell of rain and snowfall is expected at isolated places in northwest... more»

Fire kills eight at Czech disabled people’s home

At least eight people have been killed after a fire broke out at a disabled people’s home... more»

Countries involved in Libya to respect arms embargo: Merkel says

Countries with interests in Libya will respect an arms embargo that is to be more strictly... more»

Search

Back to Top