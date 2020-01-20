Voice Of Vienna

Putin meets Johnson in Berlin, but UK PM says ‘no normalization of relations’

Europe 2020-01-20
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Libya peace conference in Berlin. Johnson used the opportunity to state it outright to Putin that there will be “no normalization” of bilateral relations between Moscow and London.

The UK PM then demanded Russia end what he called “destabilizing activity” that supposedly threatens the UK, its citizens and allies, though he did not elaborate what exactly he meant by that. Instead, Johnson once again referred to the Salisbury poisoning case, which London has been blaming on Moscow without providing it with irrefutable proof of guilt.

Kremlin said Putin, Johnson and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, discussed both bilateral and international problems, including the Libyan peace process.__RT.com

