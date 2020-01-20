Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / New spell of rain, snowfall to hit Balochistan, G-B, AJK
New spell of rain, snowfall to hit Balochistan, G-B, AJK

New spell of rain, snowfall to hit Balochistan, G-B, AJK

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2020-01-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Another spell of rain and snowfall is expected at isolated places in northwest Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) issued new alert on Sunday.

The Met Office has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. According to weather department report, fresh wet spell will begin on Monday.

According to details, the alert was issued in a wake of loss of human lives due to disastrous situation in AJK.

Rain and snowfall is expected at scattered places in northeast Balochistan, hilly areas of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and G-B on Monday, while at isolated places in upper Punjab, plain areas of central and lower K-P and Islamabad.

After the recent snowfall, Gilgit-Baltistan region was hit by a cold snap as mercury dropped to -21 Celsius in Skardu again. Most areas of G-B remained below the freezing point.

The temperature has plunged to -27°C in upper areas of the region, according to the weather report. The snowfall has blocked roads and people of the upper regions suffering from an insane blood curdling cold weather.

Lowest recorded temperature: Skardu -20°C, Astore, Kalam -15°C, Gupis -14°C, Kalat, Bagrote -12°C, Quetta -9°C, Parachinar -8°C, Gilgit, Dir -6°C, Malamjabba, Dalbandin, Chitral -5°C, Zhob and Drosh -4°C.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

New spell of rain, snowfall to hit Balochistan, G-B, AJK

ISLAMABAD: Another spell of rain and snowfall is expected at isolated places in northwest... more»

Fire kills eight at Czech disabled people’s home

At least eight people have been killed after a fire broke out at a disabled people’s home... more»

Countries involved in Libya to respect arms embargo: Merkel says

Countries with interests in Libya will respect an arms embargo that is to be more strictly... more»

Putin meets Johnson in Berlin, but UK PM says ‘no normalization of relations’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the... more»

All Anadolu Agency staffer released after detention in Egypt

All of Anadolu Agency staffers, who were detained by Egyptian police earlier this week, were... more»

US sanctions Iranian General for ‘gross violations of human rights’ during Iran protests

US State Department on Saturday said it has designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)... more»

Clashes cut short Hong Kong rally as police officers are attacked

Clashes between protesters and police have broken out in Hong Kong, cutting short a rally after... more»

German student, kicked out of India for participating in citizenship law protest, claims he was told not to return

A German exchange student who was shown the door by Indian immigration authorities after he went... more»

Airline passengers travelling from China screened for new coronavirus

There are four more cases reported in a viral pneumonia outbreak in the central Chinese city of... more»

Prepaid Mobile Connections Restored In J-K

JAMMU – Prepaid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and 2G... more»

Search

Back to Top