Fire kills eight at Czech disabled people’s home

At least eight people have been killed after a fire broke out at a disabled people’s home in the Czech Republic.

Thirty others were injured in the incident in the western town of Vejprty, on the border with Germany.

The cause of the fire is unclear. German rescuers had joined Czech crews, local officials said, but bad weather hampered their efforts.

It was the second most deadly fire in the Czech Republic since 1990, according to Lidové Noviny newspaper.

Nine homeless people died in a fire in the capital, Prague, in 2010.

Vejprty is located some 100km (60 miles) north-west of Prague.

The fire was reported at 04:49 (03:49 GMT), said emergency services spokesman Prokop Volenik.

Mr Volenik said seven ambulance units including two German ones were involved.

He said the fire had been brought under control.

“The fire broke out in the boys’ section,” said Vejprty mayor Jitka Gavdunova, adding it had then spread.

The eight victims died from smoke inhalation.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis travelled to Vejprty and promised help with the investigation.

“It is a huge tragedy,” he told reporters.__BBC