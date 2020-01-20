Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Clashes cut short Hong Kong rally as police officers are attacked
Clashes cut short Hong Kong rally as police officers are attacked

Clashes cut short Hong Kong rally as police officers are attacked

International 2020-01-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Clashes between protesters and police have broken out in Hong Kong, cutting short a rally after thousands gathered at a park to call for greater democratic freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.

Riot police on Sunday fired tear gas at protesters and arrested several people near the park, known as Chater Garden after some demonstrators attacked plain-clothes officers.

Authorities had allowed the rally as long as those taking part stayed in one location. Police warned they would stop anyone attempting to march.

Protesters spilled onto the streets, sporting their movement’s trademark black clothing and face masks. Some barricaded the roads with umbrellas and street furniture, dug up bricks from the pavement and smashed traffic lights.

Two police officers were attacked with wooden sticks and sustained head injuries, forcing the police to sweep into the area and to fire tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Ventus Lau, the rally organiser, was arrested for allegedly violating the police’s condition for the rally.

‘Free Hong Kong!’

Earlier, protesters packed into Chater Garden, located near the city’s Legislative Council building, holding up signs that read: “Free Hong Kong”.

They chanted “we want real universal suffrage” and “disband the police force”. Some waved American, British and Hong Kong independence flags.

The frequency and ferocity of Hong Kong’s protests have died down over the last month, but signs of political unrest are everywhere, from graffiti daubed on walls to huge fences surrounding government buildings.

In an apparent new tactic, police have been showing up ahead of time in riot gear, with officers conducting “stop and search” operations near expected demonstrations.

“Everyone understands that there’s a risk of stop-and-search or mass arrests. I appreciate Hong Kong people still come out courageously, despite the risk,” said Lau before being arrested.

Hong Kong’s protests have raged for seven months after being sparked by a now-abandoned proposal to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland China, where the opaque legal system answers to the ruling Communist Party.

They soon morphed into a wider movement calling for greater freedoms in what is the most concerted challenge to Beijing’s rule since the former British colony’s 1997 handover.

Critics accuse Hong Kong’s police of using excessive force, with no police officer disciplined or punished in the last seven months of protests.

Police say they have used force commensurate with the levels of violence they face from hardcore protesters who routinely throw bricks and petrol bombs.

Among key demands of the protest movement is an independent inquiry into the police, an amnesty for 7,000 people arrested and fully free elections.

Beijing and local leader Carrie Lam have refused further concessions and defended police tactics.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

New spell of rain, snowfall to hit Balochistan, G-B, AJK

ISLAMABAD: Another spell of rain and snowfall is expected at isolated places in northwest... more»

Fire kills eight at Czech disabled people’s home

At least eight people have been killed after a fire broke out at a disabled people’s home... more»

Countries involved in Libya to respect arms embargo: Merkel says

Countries with interests in Libya will respect an arms embargo that is to be more strictly... more»

Putin meets Johnson in Berlin, but UK PM says ‘no normalization of relations’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the... more»

All Anadolu Agency staffer released after detention in Egypt

All of Anadolu Agency staffers, who were detained by Egyptian police earlier this week, were... more»

US sanctions Iranian General for ‘gross violations of human rights’ during Iran protests

US State Department on Saturday said it has designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)... more»

Clashes cut short Hong Kong rally as police officers are attacked

Clashes between protesters and police have broken out in Hong Kong, cutting short a rally after... more»

German student, kicked out of India for participating in citizenship law protest, claims he was told not to return

A German exchange student who was shown the door by Indian immigration authorities after he went... more»

Airline passengers travelling from China screened for new coronavirus

There are four more cases reported in a viral pneumonia outbreak in the central Chinese city of... more»

Prepaid Mobile Connections Restored In J-K

JAMMU – Prepaid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and 2G... more»

Search

Back to Top