Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Prepaid Mobile Connections Restored In J-K
Prepaid Mobile Connections Restored In J-K

Prepaid Mobile Connections Restored In J-K

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-01-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

JAMMU – Prepaid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and 2G services resumed in two districts of the valley after being disconnected in August last year, official said here.

Voice and SMS facilities were restored for all local prepaid mobile phones across the Union territory.

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary to the administration of Jammu and Kashmir said the order will come into effect from Saturday.

In order to consider giving mobile Internet connectivity on such SIM cards, the telecom service providers will have to verify the credentials of the subscribers, he said.

Internet service providers have been asked to provide fixed line Internet connectivity in all the 10 districts of Jammu region and two districts, Kupwara and Bandipora, in North Kashmir.

Telecom services were shut in the entire Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

However, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the UT administration last week for arbitrarily shutting down the Internet, the facility described as the fundamental right by the apex court.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Prepaid Mobile Connections Restored In J-K

JAMMU – Prepaid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and 2G... more»

Police use tear gas in new ‘yellow vest’ protests in Paris

French police have fired tear gas at protesters hurling projectiles and arrested dozens of people... more»

‘Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death’

PALM BEACH, FLA.: US President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the US drone... more»

Women spark outrage by driving in Beijing’s Forbidden City

One of China’s top historic attractions issued an apology after two women drove an SUV into... more»

Pak minister says Islamabad has displayed weakness in dealing with Kashmir issue

A top Pakistani minister and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that... more»

French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

A group of anti-government protestors tried to enter a Paris theater while French President... more»

Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Musharraf appeal to have treason conviction tossed, says he must surrender first

The Pakistani Supreme Court has shot down a bid by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to... more»

Thousands turn up at New Delhi protest against citizenship law

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of demonstrators perched themselves on the steps of an iconic mosque in the... more»

Polish senate votes down draft law aimed at punishing judges

Poland’s senate on Friday rejected a controversial draft law aimed at punishing judges who... more»

Ukraine’s PM Oleksiy Honcharuk resigns after taped criticisms of President Zelensky revealed

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday morning he has submitted his... more»

Search

Back to Top