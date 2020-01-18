Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Polish senate votes down draft law aimed at punishing judges
Polish senate votes down draft law aimed at punishing judges

Polish senate votes down draft law aimed at punishing judges

Europe 2020-01-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Poland’s senate on Friday rejected a controversial draft law aimed at punishing judges who question government-backed judicial reforms that the European Union says are out of step with the rule of law.

The upper house, where the opposition holds a narrow majority, voted 51 to 48 to reject the draft, senate speaker Tomasz Grodzki said.

The draft now returns to parliament, where lawmakers from the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party hold a majority and have vowed to force the measure into law despite the senate’s objection.

The PiS government argues that the reform will tackle corruption in the judiciary, but opponents insist it is aimed at gagging critical magistrates and so undermines judicial independence.

Supreme Court president Malgorzata Gersdorf has denounced the draft bill as a “muzzle law”.

Since taking office in late 2015, the PiS has introduced a slew of controversial judicial reforms that it insists are designed to tackle corruption in the courts, still haunted by the communist era.

The changes have, however, sparked widespread protest in European legal circles, where concern is mounting that they threaten not only the rule of law in Poland but also, more broadly, the EU’s entire legal system.

Judges from nearly all EU member nations joined hundreds of their Polish colleagues in Warsaw last Saturday in an unprecedented street protest against the draft law on disciplining judges.

In late 2017, the EU launched unprecedented proceedings against Poland over “systemic threats” posed by the reforms to the rule of law that could see its EU voting rights suspended.

The European Court of Justice has questioned several of the reforms.

“The non-compliance with EU law in Poland is now having an impact on the functioning of the EU legal order,” Laurent Pech, a professor of European law at Middlesex University London, told journalists in Warsaw this week.

“From the EU’s point of view, this is a survival matter,” he said, adding that Poland would have to repeal all judicial reforms introduced by the PiS since 2015 in order to comply with EU law.

“Otherwise this is the beginning of the end of the EU legal system as such.”__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Polish senate votes down draft law aimed at punishing judges

Poland’s senate on Friday rejected a controversial draft law aimed at punishing judges who... more»

Ukraine’s PM Oleksiy Honcharuk resigns after taped criticisms of President Zelensky revealed

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday morning he has submitted his... more»

Brexit: There will be no automatic deportation for EU citizens – No 10

EU citizens will not automatically be deported if they fail to sign up to the settled status... more»

Chemicals in tap water are causing thousands of cancer deaths across

Europe – but the EU probably won’t do anything about it Each year, more than 6,500 cases of... more»

Donald Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’

The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with quiet ceremony... more»

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

PARIS: France will deploy the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and its battle group from... more»

European cities grapple with dangerous smog levels

Cities across southern Europe are experiencing dangerously high levels of smog caused by a... more»

Conflicting emotions as MEPs from the UK prepare to leave the European Parliament

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg are heading in to the last day of this... more»

US reportedly tells European allies to pressure Iran or face 25% auto tariffs

Under the Trump administration, the United States has widely expanded its economic leverage to... more»

Palestinians see zero chance for talks with Israel under PM Netanyahu – top diplomat

The Palestinian government sees zero possibility for resumption of talks with Israel as long as... more»

Search

Back to Top